Deepti rises to sixth, Charani No. 1 in T20I bowling rankings

Dubai, Sep 8 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been rewarded for her impressive recent form at the Asia Cup 2026 with a two-place rise to sixth in the latest Women’s T20I bowling rankings, while teammate Sree Charani retains the top spot.

Deepti has been in excellent form at the ongoing Asia Cup, taking eight wickets in three matches and playing a key role in India’s progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Her strong performances have helped the right-arm spinner climb two places to sixth in the updated T20I bowler rankings. Sree Charani remains the No. 1-ranked bowler, ensuring India continues to occupy the top two positions among the leading performers.

Deepti first reached the top ranking in December last year and now sits within 60 rating points of Charani. The only bowlers between the two Indian stars are Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Lauren Bell.

Several players also achieved notable improvements in the recent T20I bowling rankings after delivering impressive performances at the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter made a significant leap, ascending 19 places to rank 18th. Chamari Athapaththu moved up five positions to tie for 28th, and Sultana Khatun advanced nine spots to share the 37th position.

Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong advanced four places to 47th, and teammate Suleeporn Laomi rose 10 spots to 53rd in the T20I bowling rankings.

Bangladesh's batters also improved as Sobhana Mostary rose three places to 36th, and Dilara Akter jumped five spots to 62nd among T20I batters.

There was considerable movement in the latest ODI rankings after England’s home series against Ireland concluded.

Stand-in England captain Charlie Dean significantly improved her position in the ODI all-rounders’ rankings, climbing one spot to tie for ninth. She also advanced two places in the ODI bowlers’ rankings to jointly hold 11th, after taking three wickets in the three-match series. Meanwhile, England’s Lauren Filer jumped 14 spots to 39th, and Ireland’s Cara Murray rose 16 spots to 50th in the same rankings.

Ireland youngster Amy Hunter was the biggest winner among ODI batters, moving up nine places to 11th. England’s Maia Bouchier climbed 13 spots to 42nd, while Sophia Dunkley made an even bigger jump of 26 places to reach 43rd.

--IANS

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