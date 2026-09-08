Preity Zinta reveals shooting for ‘VIBE’ was hectic: ‘My kids are in America, So I had to shuffle between the two’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta has opened up about the hectic schedule of shooting for her upcoming project “VIBE.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she revealed that she had to juggle her professional commitments in India with her children based in America. Talking about her film “VIBE,” Preity shared that her decision to take up the project was primarily driven by its script. She said she immediately connected with the material and found herself laughing while reading it, which gave her confidence that the finished film would strike a similar chord with audiences.

Preity shared, “Number one, how did I choose it? Based on the script. When I first read the script, I really enjoyed it. I laughed a lot. Toh mujhe laga, agar main as an actor itna has rahi hoon, so I’m sure once the actors perform in it and it’s put together, it’ll be wow. And it’s a fun vibe, a fun ride, as you’d say. So definitely, it was based on the script.”

The ‘Soldier’ actress also spoke about juggling her work schedule with her responsibilities as a mother. Preity revealed that the shoot was hectic because her children are in America, which meant she had to frequently shuffle between the two countries. Despite the demanding schedule and frequent travel, the actress said the experience was worth the effort.

“I was already doing something intense, so I wanted to balance that out by doing something fun. And if it’s hectic, yes, it is hectic because my kids are in America, so I had to shuffle between the two countries. But it was worth it. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of fun, and a lot of discovery. So yes, I enjoyed it.”

Preity Zinta has returned to the silver screen after an eight-year hiatus with the period drama “Batwara 1947.” Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the Sunny Deol starrer was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. On the personal front, Preity Zinta is based in Los Angeles, California, where she lives with her husband, American financial analyst Gene Goodenough, and their twins, Jai and Gia.

The actress tied the knot with Goodenough in February 2016. The couple became parents to twins in 2021 through surrogacy.

Talking about “VIBE," the film features Kunal Kemmu in the lead alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir. “VIBE,” directed by Kunal, is slated to arrive in theatres on September 18.

--IANS

ps/