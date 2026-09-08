Nahid Rana unlikely to get NOC for BBL after recent recovery from injury: Report

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana is unlikely to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming Big Bash League after just recovering from a side-strain injury that forced him to miss the Test series against Australia.

Nahid is reportedly drawing interest from a few BBL franchises for the next season, which will be played from December 12 to January 26. However, with international assignments coming up and him recently recovering from a Grade-2 side strain, he is unlikely to get clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the BBL.

"We are also seeing on different platforms that some BBL franchises are eager to secure Rana, but we have not received any official letter for an NOC from him. If he submits it, the board will decide whether he will get the NOC, but chances are very slim for him to get the NOC considering the fact that we have international commitments," a BCB official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"He (Rana) just recovered from an injury, and we need to keep an eye on that as well because his fitness and workload are one of our top priorities,” the official added.

The speedster has returned to bowling this week but will be missing the Asian Games later this month after the BCB confirmed the squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The BCB hopes that the 23-year-old will be back for the away series against Afghanistan in the UAE next month.

Bangladesh have a busy schedule, as they will be hosting West Indies at home for two World Test Championship matches in October and November before going to South Africa for an all-format series in November and December, as Nahid will remain crucial in their plans.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are also hoping for an India tour, which was scheduled to take place in September, but due to the relations between the two cricket boards, the series remains in limbo.

BCB President Tamim Iqbal was optimistic about the series. "That it (the series against India) won't happen hasn't been decided yet. Still, let me give a quick piece of information. Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both the BCCI and the BCB, and we are looking at windows as well, to see what can be done at that time.

"Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not. If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn't even have said this word to you, 'Let's see what happens, we're hopeful.' I wouldn't have even said this word. Intentions are very positive," Tamim told popular YouTube channel 'Not Out Noman'.

--IANS

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