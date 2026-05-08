May 08, 2026 3:57 PM हिंदी

'Prince Yadav will make his India debut soon': Rayudu

'Prince Yadav will make his India debut soon': Rayudu

Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes Prince Yadav is not far away from making his international debut after the young pacer produced another impressive spell in Lucknow Super Giants’ thrilling nine-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Prince played a decisive role in LSG’s successful defence of DLS target 213 runs in the rain-curtailed 19-overs-a-side contest, finishing with figures of 3-33 and producing a stunning delivery to dismiss Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck.

“I think he is going to make his debut soon. That guy is a special talent, Prince. The way he runs in, his run-up itself tells you that he is in there for a fight. He bowls a heavy ball, and most of his deliveries hit the stumps. That’s his speciality,” Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

“That ball (to get Kohli) was very, very special. The seam stayed up. This is a huge wicket. It’s Virat Kohli. Prince Yadav, who too comes from Delhi, plays for Delhi, gets his Delhi team-mate,” he added.

Prince’s spell helped put RCB on the back foot early after they lost both openers cheaply in pursuit of a daunting 210-run target.

Rayudu also backed the youngster to succeed across all formats, highlighting his fitness, rhythm and consistency as major strengths.

“I think he’ll be a treat to stand in the slips. Seriously, to watch this guy bowl is unbelievable. It'll be a total pleasure to stand in first or second slip to him. He is a potential 50-over bowler as well. I think he’s an all-format bowler, the way he’s looking right now,” Rayudu said.

The former Indian batter further praised Prince’s ability to maintain pressure throughout his spells.

“Also, because he’s so fit, he’s so agile, and his action is so clean; he has that consistency which most of the bowlers don’t have. A lot of bowlers bowl one or two good balls in an over. This guy bowls about four to five. That’s his strength, I feel,” he added.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant 111 while skipper Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran chipped in with useful contributions as LSG posted 209/3.

RCB fought back through skipper Rajat Patidar, who blasted 61 off 31 balls, and Tim David, who hammered 40 off 17 deliveries, but timely wickets from Prince and Shahbaz Ahmed helped LSG close out a tense victory.

--IANS

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