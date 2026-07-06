Pride of every BJP worker: PM Modi lauds Nitin Nabin's simplicity amid Opposition swipe

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Amidst the Opposition's caustic swipe at BJP National President Nitin Nabin and subsequent war of words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his simplicity, conduct and high moral character.

He shared a post of Nabin's college friend, a noted journalist, where the latter describes his humble beginnings and a penchant to stay grounded while shunning any privileged treatment owing to his political background.

"This simplicity and straightforwardness is a matter of pride for every BJP worker," PM Modi said, sharing the journalist's post.

The journalist described Nabin's student life in Delhi in 1998. The post recalled that despite being the son of a sitting MLA, Nabin led a simple life, shared inexpensive meals with friends, travelled by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and participated equally in household chores to reduce expenses.

According to the journalist, he and Nabin first became friends in 1998 after both moved to Delhi for higher studies following their Class 12 examinations. Despite being the son of a legislator from Bihar, Nabin never projected his family's political background or sought any privileges.

The journalist further recalled that they shared a single room, often split a Rs 20 meal to save money, relied on DTC buses instead of expensive transport and lived a modest lifestyle throughout their student years.

In another post, the journalist narrated their life in Delhi's IP Extension area, where Nabin and a few other friends stayed together in a modest accommodation in Patparganj because they could not afford a proper flat.

He wrote that Nabin followed a strict monthly budget of Rs 2,000 to cover rent, food and college expenses. The group shared household responsibilities, including preparing breakfast, washing utensils and cleaning the room.

The journalist described Nabin as "disciplined, friendly, and unassuming, never flashy", despite being the son of a Bihar MLA.

The Prime Minister's appreciation came against the backdrop of an intensifying political exchange between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party over allegations of donation theft, which triggered a fresh round of sharp remarks between Arvind Kejriwal and Nitin Nabin.

Addressing a BJP programme in Lucknow, Nabin had said, "Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal that do not consider the Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric."

Responding to Nabin's remarks, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal retorted, "Who are you?"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal, saying his remarks reflected "frustration and desperation."

In a post on X, Gupta first introduced Nabin while highlighting his political journey and achievements. "Mr Arvind Kejriwal, Mr Nitin Nabin, aged 46, is the youngest-ever national president of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has had the honour of representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar for four consecutive terms. Starting as an activist in the Yuva Morcha, he has journeyed all the way to becoming the party's national president. Currently, he has been elected as a member of the upper house of Parliament in the world's largest democracy. This is a brief introduction to him," she wrote.

She further told Kejriwal, "Everyone knows you're feeling desperate and disheartened. But it seems your ego is still riding high in the seventh heaven!"

Kejriwal's remarks also drew a response from Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, who had defeated the AAP chief in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections and emerged as the BJP's 'giant slayer'.

Taunting Kejriwal, Verma said, "National President is a very big deal, but do you even remember me or not?"

--IANS

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