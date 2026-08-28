'Price worth paying': ECB chair on scheduling issues caused by The Hundred

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson has said that the scheduling issues caused by The Hundred are "a price worth paying".

The short turnaround between The Hundred and international cricket leaves England players with very little time to regroup and, at times, adjust to the different formats. The Hundred 2026 ended on August 16, just three days before the start of the first Test match against Pakistan on August 19. The scheduling has come under scrutiny from former cricketers; however, the ECB chair looks at the positives the board gets from making those sacrifices.

"Sacrifices have got to be made," he told Sky Sports. "If we can take all of the debt out of the game, which we have, make a generation (of counties) which can reinvent themselves, that is a price worth paying."

Last year, the ECB sold stakes in the eight franchises, which saw them raise £500m, as the ECB used the funds for the professional and domestic game.

England fast bowler Josh Tongue called the turnaround "crazy scheduling". Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain also called out the scheduling. "The schedule for the England players has repercussions," Hussain said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"You've got bowlers bowling here on a Sunday night who are travelling up to Headingley for a Test match on Wednesday.

"You've got an opening bat trying to tee off on a Sunday evening who could open the batting in a Test match on a Wednesday.

"So the schedule is an absolute nightmare - and this tournament does cause issues - but the one thing you cannot doubt is the quality of players that we've seen over the last three and a half weeks."

The ECB chair took note of the criticism. "We were criticised that The Hundred finished and two days later we were playing a Test match at Headingley," Thompson said. "Imagine if that becomes one day - that can't happen."

--IANS

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