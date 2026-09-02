Prez Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday announced the recipients of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards (TNNAA) for 2024, recognising four individuals for their achievements and contributions in land and water adventure, as well as lifetime service to the field.

Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin have been selected in the Land Adventure category, while Rimo Saha will receive the honour for Water Adventure. Shiv Prasad Chamoli has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are among India’s highest honours for achievements in adventure sports and activities. The awards recognise exceptional accomplishments while promoting values such as courage, endurance, discipline, risk-taking, teamwork and effective decision-making in challenging environments.

The awardees will receive their honours from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside the National Sports Awards 2025. The date of the ceremony will be announced separately.

Each recipient will be presented with a statuette and certificate, along with prize money of Rs. 15 lakh.

The selections were made on the recommendations of the National Selection Committee, which examined the nominations and conducted the required scrutiny before recommending the recipients of the national honour.

The Government presents the awards across four categories—Land Adventure, Water Adventure, Air Adventure and Lifetime Achievement—with the 2024 honours recognising awardees in three of those categories.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are intended to encourage greater participation in adventure activities, particularly among young people, while fostering resilience, courage, cooperative teamwork and the ability to respond effectively under demanding circumstances.

Through national recognition, the Government aims to further strengthen India’s adventure sports culture and encourage a wider generation of participants to pursue excellence in challenging outdoor and adventure activities.

--IANS

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