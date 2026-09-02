September 02, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Prez Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

President Droupadi Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards (TNNAA) for 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday announced the recipients of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards (TNNAA) for 2024, recognising four individuals for their achievements and contributions in land and water adventure, as well as lifetime service to the field.

Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin have been selected in the Land Adventure category, while Rimo Saha will receive the honour for Water Adventure. Shiv Prasad Chamoli has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are among India’s highest honours for achievements in adventure sports and activities. The awards recognise exceptional accomplishments while promoting values such as courage, endurance, discipline, risk-taking, teamwork and effective decision-making in challenging environments.

The awardees will receive their honours from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside the National Sports Awards 2025. The date of the ceremony will be announced separately.

Each recipient will be presented with a statuette and certificate, along with prize money of Rs. 15 lakh.

The selections were made on the recommendations of the National Selection Committee, which examined the nominations and conducted the required scrutiny before recommending the recipients of the national honour.

The Government presents the awards across four categories—Land Adventure, Water Adventure, Air Adventure and Lifetime Achievement—with the 2024 honours recognising awardees in three of those categories.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are intended to encourage greater participation in adventure activities, particularly among young people, while fostering resilience, courage, cooperative teamwork and the ability to respond effectively under demanding circumstances.

Through national recognition, the Government aims to further strengthen India’s adventure sports culture and encourage a wider generation of participants to pursue excellence in challenging outdoor and adventure activities.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ludhiana Lions etch 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Wednesday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-e-Punjab T20: Ludhiana Lions etch 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings

India, Seychelles discuss strengthening parliamentary exchanges, cooperation in capacity building, AI

India and Seychelles work on strengthening parliamentary exchanges

India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn returns to Brisbane Heat for full WBBL campaign

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn returns to Brisbane Heat for full WBBL campaign

Disha Salian’s father on Bombay High Court’s order for CBI probe: It has been a very difficult fight

Disha Salian’s father gets emotional as Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into her death: I will go home and cry

Kichcha Sudeepa’s period film titled 'Devaraaya'; Actor's look as Sri Krishna Devaraaya revealed! (Photo: People Media Factory/X)

Kichcha Sudeepa’s period film titled 'Devaraaya'; Actor's look as Sri Krishna Devaraaya revealed!

Designer Varsha Jain reveals it took months to lock the place for Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' set

Designer Varsha Jain reveals it took months to lock the place for Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' set

Simplify and automate NOC process, ensure time-bound action within 15 days: Ram Mohan Naidu

Simplify and automate NOC process, ensure time-bound action within 15 days: Ram Mohan Naidu

President Droupadi Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards (TNNAA) for 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

Prez Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

Teams in Asian Games being offered hotel accommodation, says Japan Cricket CEO

Teams in Asian Games being offered hotel accommodation, says Japan Cricket CEO