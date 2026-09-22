Maha: NCP postpones Chintan Shivir amid growing agrarian crisis

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) In light of worsening drought conditions across Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has postponed its one-day state-level chintan shivir, scheduled for Sunday, September 27, in Nashik.

The party's National President and Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar, formally announced the decision after meeting senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal and speaking with party MP Parth Pawar.

The prolonged dry spell has pushed standing crops to the brink of ruin, plunging the agrarian community into severe financial distress. While the state government is assessing relief measures, opposition parties have intensified pressure, demanding unconditional financial aid for affected farmers.

Key party leaders cautioned that holding a high-profile political gathering would harm the party’s public image. Following internal deliberations, calls to reconsider the event gained momentum, ultimately leading to its postponement.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was hosting the Nashik camp, with preparations already underway. The party had arranged accommodations for ministers, MLAs and senior functionaries across hotels in Nashik.

However, several leaders argued that hosting an opulent political event during a serious agricultural crisis sent the wrong message. By postponing the event, the party aims to project an empathetic and responsive stance toward the farming community.

Further complicating the timing, Agriculture Minister Datta Bharne has convened a regional drought review meeting in Nashik on Saturday, September 26. Leaders anticipated intense media scrutiny over the party’s stance on drought management during the camp, making the event politically sensitive. With these factors in mind, Sunetra Pawar opted to call off the gathering entirely.

The NCP had proposed discussing a roadmap for consolidation, a strategy for elections to 22 Zilla Parishads, a statewide tour by Sunetra Pawar, ministers and party functionaries to energise booth-level cadres, and voter enrolment.

The chintan shivir was to take place amid a tiff between old guards and young Turks, and against the backdrop of a legal dispute at the Election Commission regarding Sunetra Pawar’s election as national president and the reconstitution of the national executive and working committee.

NCP’s decision comes as prolonged dry spells and erratic monsoon have badly hit Maharashtra’s agricultural belt, particularly Marathwada and Vidarbha. The chorus is rising for a drought declaration and a relief package.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the weekly Cabinet meeting held today, announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Revenue Minister to take necessary decisions regarding relief measures.

Meanwhile, DCM and party president Sunetra Pawar urged party ministers, legislators and office bearers to work proactively with local administration to focus on relief measures and tackle the potential drought crisis in their respective regions.

--IANS

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