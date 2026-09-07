India, Palestine discuss key development priorities in Bethlehem and Beit Fajjar

Ramallah, Sep 7 (IANS) Representative of India to Palestine, Mahima Sikand, met Bethlehem Governor Mohammad Taha Abu Alia and Beit Fajjar Mayor Sameeh Thawabteh at the Representative Office in Ramallah on Monday, holding discussions on challenges facing local communities and key development priorities.

“Honoured to welcome H.E. Mr. Mohammad Taha Abu Alia, Governor of Bethlehem, and H.E. Mr. Sameeh Thawabteh, Mayor of Beit Fajjar, to the Representative Office today. We exchanged views on the current situation in Bethlehem Governorate and Beit Fajjar, including challenges facing local communities and key development priorities, and discussed avenues for closer engagement in areas of mutual interest,” the representative office stated on X.

“Fondly recalled the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Bethlehem and thanked the Governor for his support. We agreed to further strengthen our cultural and people-to-people ties,” it added.

On Sunday, Sikand welcomed Mohammad Daraghmeh, Mayor of Tubas, and his delegation to the Representative Office and discussed potential avenues for cooperation in agriculture.

“Pleased to welcome H.E. Dr Mohammad Daraghmeh, Mayor of Tubas, and his delegation to the Representative Office today. Providing a comprehensive briefing on Tubas, the Mayor highlighted its importance as the food basket of Palestine, its strengths in the field of renewable energy, as well as on key challenges facing the area,” the Representative Office of India in Ramallah stated on X.

“We discussed potential avenues for cooperation with India, particularly climate-smart and water-efficient agriculture and the application of technology and innovative solutions across the agricultural value chain,” it added.

Last month, the Representative Office facilitated the evacuation of a group of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship awardees from Gaza.

“This week, the Representative Office of India successfully facilitated the evacuation of a group of ICCR scholarship awardees from Gaza, in close coordination with the Embassy of India in Jordan and ICCR,” the Representative Office stated on X.

“The scholars have since arrived safely in India and joined their respective universities. We wish them every success in their academic journeys in India,” it added.

–IANS

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