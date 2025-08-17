Pretty clear at the moment on where that sits, says Carey on Inglis keeping in ODIs

Cairns, Aug 17 (IANS) Australia’s Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey said he is enjoying his refreshed role as a specialist batter in the ODI side and has no interest in reclaiming the gloves from incumbent Josh Inglis.

Carey was the keeper for Australia in 50-over cricket for five years until being dropped just one match into the 2023 World Cup, and after that, Inglis firmly became the first-choice wicket-keeper.

Carey, 33, earned a recall to the playing eleven in England last September when Inglis suffered a quad injury and immediately posted scores of 69 and 61. He also made an impact in the fielding side of things with a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Phil Salt.

"I guess you never say never. We're pretty clear at the moment on where that sits. Both of us are pretty happy with that. I think it's worked pretty well in the last six months. Any chance I get to play for Australia, I'm happy."

"I don't mind running around in the field and getting some Ks into the legs. I was out of the team for a little while post-World Cup and to be able to get back in and play some cricket in the white-ball format, it's been great. Happy to play whatever the role," Carey told reporters on Sunday.

Called into the T20I squad for the recently-concluded series against South Africa as a cover for the unwell Inglis, Carey said the extra few days to be in the team had given him a valuable head start for his ODI series preparation.

The surprise recall handed Carey his first T20I in more than four years, something which he admitted to relish. With the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup looming, Carey insists the fire is still bright within him to make an impact in the shortest format.

"It was great to reconnect with that group and who have been on fire. I'll always try to continue to get better at batting and be available and ready if that opportunity comes up through illness or injury or form. If the chance comes, I'd love to put the hand up again."

After clinching a two-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I to seal the series 2-1 on Saturday, Australia will take on Proteas in the three-match ODI series, starting on August 19.

--IANS

nr/ab