'Pressure is also privilege': Priyansh Arya on his time with India A

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Rising opening batter Priyansh Arya reflected on his time with India A as he gears up for the one-dayers against Australia A from Tuesday onwards. he called playing for India 'A' fun, as it gives the pressure but also the privilege. He scored a 101 against Australia A last year in Kanpur and has five more fifties in List A cricket.

"It's a lot of fun playing for India A, and to wear the blue jersey is a proud feeling," Arya told the media in Delhi. "I felt great to have scored a century for India A last year. There's a bit of pressure on you when you're playing for your country at any level. However, that pressure is also a privilege. I enjoy playing under that pressure and try to handle it well."

The Delhi batter has been in the headlines in the past two Indian Premier League seasons too. He scored 475 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 179.24 and improved it in the 2026 season with 364 runs at 211.62.

Arya claimed that his focus remains on capitalising the powerplay, rather than the strike rate. "I don't focus as much on the strike rate, but I still try to capitalise on the powerplay as much as possible," Arya said.

"I put in a little more effort during this IPL than last year, and it paid off. If there's high risk (in my approach), then there's high reward as well. I just have self-belief, and there are no doubts in my mind when I hit the ball.

"Even if I get out, I don't feel (bad) a lot. I always remain positive and confident. You can take your time in 50-over cricket, and I do that as well since there's less pressure (to score quickly). All I know is that in today's times, you need to keep improving every day, and that's what I strive for as well," he added.

--IANS

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