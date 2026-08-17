President, V-P condole Bihar stampede deaths; pray for injured

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday described the stampede incident in Bihar’s Lakhisarai, in which seven devotees were killed and over 13 injured, as heartbreaking and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed for the speedy recovery and well-being of those injured in the incident.

President Murmu took to social media 'X' and said, "The news of the deaths of devotees in the stampede accident in Lakhisarai district of Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured."

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also expressed grief and said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai, which claimed seven lives.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on social media 'X', "Pained by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai.

At least seven people were killed, and more than 13 were injured in a stampede. The incident triggered chaos at the temple premises as a large number of devotees had gathered to offer prayers and perform rituals on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

An electric wire reportedly fell, triggering panic among the crowd. Many devotees rushed in different directions in an attempt to escape. A stampede ensued, leaving several devotees trapped and crushed under one another.

The incident led to chaos at the temple, while locals and fellow devotees immediately began efforts to rescue those caught in the crowd.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were initiated, and arrangements were made to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Administrative officials have reached the site and are overseeing rescue efforts and crowd management. Authorities are also continuing to monitor the situation.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that an unprecedented surge of devotees, intensified by the arrival of two trains around 6.30-6.45 a.m., led to a barricade collapse outside the temple.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees had gathered at the Ashok Dham Temple to mark the third Monday of the holy Shravan month and perform 'Jalabhishek'.

Among the deceased identified so far are Manmala Devi (44) — wife of Niranjan Kumar, Ind Tola, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Rinku Devi (50) — wife of Neeraj Yadav, Farda, Safiasarai, Munger, Hemlata Devi (55) — wife of Surendra Yadav, Kaindi Pratappur, Halsi, Lakhisarai, Lalita Devi — wife of Gorelal Yadav, Pratappur, Halsi, Lakhisarai and three others.

--IANS

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