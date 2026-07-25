CWG 2026: I want to give everything I have and make India proud, says boxer Preeti Pawar

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Fresh from the most successful season of her career, Indian boxer Preeti Pawar is set to make her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow with confidence running high after a string of impressive international performances.

The 21-year-old, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, enters the Games as one of the country's strongest medal prospects in the women's 54kg category.

Preeti has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2026, winning gold at the Asian Boxing Championships after defeating a three-time world champion in the final. She also clinched titles at the World Boxing Cup Finals and the EUBC Gold Grand Prix, cementing her place among the leading boxers in her weight division.

Despite her recent success, the youngster insists her attention remains firmly on the process rather than the expectations that accompany her growing stature.

“The Commonwealth Games is another opportunity to represent India, and that's always the biggest motivation for me. This year has been special because I've been able to perform consistently against some of the world's best boxers, but every tournament is a fresh challenge. I don't think too much about the medal or the expectations. My focus is to stay disciplined, trust my preparation, and take one bout at a time. If I can execute my plan inside the ring, the results will follow,” Preeti said.

Preeti credited the training environment at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), alongside the national camp, for helping her fine-tune every aspect of her preparation ahead of one of the biggest competitions of her career.

“My preparation has been really good. Along with the national camp, spending time at the Inspire Institute of Sport has helped me improve in every aspect of my boxing. We've worked a lot on technique, strength and conditioning, recovery and mental preparation. At this level, it's often the small improvements that make the biggest difference, and having the coaches and support staff at IIS constantly pushing me to improve allows me to focus completely on becoming a better boxer. I feel well prepared heading into the Commonwealth Games,” she added.

The Paris Olympian also believes that competing regularly against elite opponents has accelerated her development and strengthened her belief at the highest level.

“Every competition teaches you something. Whether you win or lose, you always come back with new learnings. Competing against some of the best boxers in the world has helped me understand my own strengths and the areas where I still need to improve. I enjoy that process because I believe there's always something new to learn as an athlete, and that's what keeps me motivated every day,” the boxer stated.

For Preeti, however, the greatest source of motivation continues to be representing the country on the international stage.

"Representing India is always a proud moment. Every time I wear the Indian jersey, I know I'm competing for something much bigger than myself. Hearing the national anthem after a good performance is a feeling that's difficult to describe, and it's something I want to experience again. I am grateful for the support of my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who has believed in me. My goal is to give everything I have in every bout and make India proud,” she expressed.

Having already claimed the Asian title, the World Boxing Cup crown and victories over some of the biggest names in women's boxing this year, Preeti arrives in Glasgow determined to carry that momentum onto the Commonwealth Games stage and add another major medal to an already remarkable season.

--IANS

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