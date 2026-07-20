President Murmu to honour Rajasthan mother who designed special chair for son with cerebral palsy

Jaipur, July 20 (IANS) When a school refused admission to her son because he couldn't sit independently, Neha Solanki chose not to accept defeat. Instead, the psychologist and mother embarked on a mission that has now earned her national recognition. On July 31, President Droupadi Murmu will honour Neha with the Grassroots Innovator Recognition 2026 by NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission for designing an innovative adaptive chair for children with cerebral palsy.

A resident of Pali and daughter-in-law of the Hemliawas family in Marwar Junction, Neha transformed a deeply personal struggle into a solution that could benefit thousands of children with disabilities across India. The journey began in 2023, when Neha sought admission for her son Duranjay, who has cerebral palsy.

A school principal told her that the child needed to learn to sit properly before he could be admitted, explaining that the school lacked suitable seating arrangements for children with special needs.

Rather than giving up, Neha decided to solve the problem herself — not just for her son, but for countless other children facing similar barriers to education. Doctors had informed Neha that Duranjay, who was born prematurely at 27 weeks weighing just 900 grams, had cerebral palsy.

The diagnosis marked the beginning of years of challenges, with schools repeatedly turning him away because they lacked the infrastructure to support children with disabilities. Determined to make a difference, Neha pursued a Master's degree in Rehabilitation Psychology.

During her studies, she realised that the real obstacle was not the child, but the absence of disability-friendly equipment in schools. Working closely with physiotherapists and occupational therapists, Neha spent nine months researching and developing an indigenous adaptive seating system for children aged 3 to 12 years with cerebral palsy.

The specially designed chair provides complete body support, enabling children to sit comfortably and safely while studying, eating, writing, or participating in classroom activities—without the risk of falling or requiring constant assistance.

The innovation has already transformed Duranjay's daily life, allowing him to learn and perform routine activities with greater independence.

Recognising the social impact of her innovation, NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission selected Neha Solanki among 26 grassroots innovators from across India for the Grassroots Innovator Recognition 2026. She will receive the prestigious honour from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi on July 31.

Neha's story is a powerful reminder that determination, empathy, and innovation can turn personal adversity into a solution that transforms lives, ensuring that no child is denied education simply because the right support system does not exist.

--IANS

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