President Droupadi Murmu to grace 'NIFT Combined Convocation 2026’

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will grace the ‘NIFT Combined Convocation 2026’ as the Chief Guest on Monday, where graduating students from 18 NIFT campuses across the country will come together to celebrate the conferment of their degrees and mark the culmination of their academic journey at the Institute.

The occasion will also recognise the academic excellence, creativity, dedication and achievements of the graduating students, according to Textiles Ministry.

According to an official statement on Sunday, the ‘Combined Convocation 2026’ will be a moment to celebrate a generation that has learned to transform ideas into possibilities and creativity into impact.

“As the graduates step beyond the institute, they carry with them the confidence to shape new narratives, create meaningful solutions, and contribute to India’s evolving creative landscape. Their journey at NIFT may be reaching its ceremonial conclusion, but their journey of imagination, innovation, and excellence is only beginning,” the statement said.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will also grace the occasion, along with other distinguished dignitaries, members of the Board of Governors, senior officials, faculty members, scholars and graduating students.

The convocation will celebrate the achievements of NIFT’s graduating students and recognise their academic excellence, creativity, dedication and contributions during their years at the Institute.

The ceremony will honour outstanding students of each Programme across campuses with the highest CGPA with a gold medal.

“The Combined Convocation will be followed by campus-wise Degree Distribution Ceremonies, where graduating students will formally receive their degrees and mark their transition from academic life into the professional world,” the statement further said.

Established in 1986 under the Ministry of Textiles, NIFT is a statutory institute governed by the NIFT Act, 2006.

Over the years, the Institute has emerged as a leading institution for fashion education, bringing together traditional arts and crafts, academic knowledge, design innovation, technology, creative thinking and industry engagement.

With 20 professionally managed campuses across the country, NIFT continues to foster an inclusive and dynamic learning environment, equipping young talent with knowledge, skills and creative capabilities to contribute to India’s fashion and creative industries.

—IANS

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