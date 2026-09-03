Premier League reveals nominees for Player of Month, Manager of the Month for August

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Premier League on Thursday revealed the nominees for the Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for August 2026.

Hat-trick scorer Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, midfielder Rayan Cherki, Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, Brentford's Mamadou Sangare, Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis and Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa have been nominated for the monthly player honours for their impressive performances in the first two matches of the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, coaches Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Xabi Alonso (Chelsea), Enzo Maresca (Manchester City) and Sergej Jakirovic (Hull City) have been nominated for the monthly manager of the month award.

Manchester United's Fernandes has been one of the top performers in the recently started season, with a hat-trick and an assist in the second game against Ipswich Town. He netted a hat-trick in 28 minutes and also assisted Bryan Mbuemo's 82nd-minute goal, setting up a stellar 5-2 win at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Calafiori has been a star performer too. The left-back has tormented opposition on the overlap, providing two assists and delivering a strong defensive performance. He set up a goal for Kai Havertz in the 3-0 win over Coventry before providing another assist for Bukayo Saka in the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Attacking midfielder Cherki has also hogged the limelight with two goals and two assists for City during their strong start to the season. He set up two goals against AFC Bournemouth, inspiring a come-from-behind win, before scoring two against Crystal Palace next.

Chelsea playmaker Palmer has also been impressive to start the campaign. He provided an assist and scored two goals, helping Chelsea win both games. He scored once each against Brighton and Fulham, and also set up an assist against the Cottagers.

Chelsea forward Pedro has also scored twice and assisted in two goals this season so far. He scored in the first minute against Fulham, before assisting for Palmer. He also scored one and assisted in another against Brighton, his former club.

Hull City goalkeeper Tzolakis has already made several saves this season and helped his team win both matches. He has kept clean sheets in both matches, making five saves in a historic win over Man United and keeping it clean against Coventry.

Sangare has been a dominant presence in the centre for Brentford this season. He has provided one assist and made crucial defensive contributions. Wissa has made a versatile start for Newcastle United this season, with a goal and an assist, adapting to both the No.10 and striker roles.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has also nominated four victorious managers for the Manager of the Month award, with Alonso, Arteta, Maresca and Jakirovic vying for the honour.

--IANS

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