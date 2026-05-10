May 10, 2026 11:24 AM हिंदी

Premier League: Manchester City move two points close to Arsenal with win over Brentford

Premier League: Manchester City move two points close to Arsenal with win over Brentford (Credit: X/Manchester City)

London, May 10 (IANS) Manchester City kept the Premier League title race alive with a strong 3-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. They moved within two points of leaders Arsenal.

After a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton earlier in the week, Pep Guardiola’s team responded with a dominant second half. This victory put pressure back on Arsenal before their match with West Ham United.

City had to work hard for the first goal despite controlling much of the game. Jeremy Doku stood out and nearly scored within two minutes, forcing goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher into a sharp low save before sending in a cross that Erling Haaland headed wide.

Haaland kept threatening in the first half, first sending another header straight at Kelleher before a goal-bound shot was bravely blocked by Kristoffer Ajer.

The deadlock broke on the hour mark when Doku cut in from the wing and curled a superb finish into the far corner. It was strikingly similar to the late equalizer he scored against Everton earlier in the week.

City's nerves eased further with 15 minutes left when Haaland scrambled in a goal from close range, doubling the lead. Substitute Omar Marmoush sealed the win with a late third goal.

Despite the score, Brentford created problems for City at times. Gianluigi Donnarumma had to act after misjudging a long throw from Michael Kayode, with City scrambling to clear the ball off the line.

The Italian goalkeeper also reacted quickly to push away a dangerous free-kick from Mathias Jensen before making another sharp save in the second half to deny Igor Thiago at the near post.

However, City’s defense held strong, preserving a clean sheet and securing a crucial win that keeps Guardiola’s team firmly in the race for another league title, while Brentford remains eighth in the standings.

--IANS

hs/

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