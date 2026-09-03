Premier League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Fulham look for first wins

London, Sep 3 (IANS) Liverpool visit newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Friday night to open the weekend's Premier League fixtures, with Andoni Iraola still searching for his first win as Liverpool coach.

Liverpool travel ahead of next week's Champions League opener at home to Atletico Madrid, with questions persisting over their defense. Late-window signing Bradley Barcola, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain, is likely to start on the bench on Friday but should feature at some point.

Manchester City also spent big in the transfer window, with midfielder Enzo Fernandez reunited with Enzo Maresca following his big-money move from Chelsea. Fernandez could feature in City's home game against Coventry, who are still seeking their first points since returning to the Premier League.

Tottenham's summer spending have so far failed to dispel doubts following last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle. Tottenham need to avoid a third consecutive league defeat when they visit Nottingham Forest, which will look to build on the hard-earned point it took at Anfield a week ago.

Newcastle's win at Tottenham suggested the players are adapting well to new coach Matthias Jaissle, and the team now host Bournemouth, which has shown signs of improvement under Marco Rose but must stop conceding late goals.

Brentford and Sunderland have both looked solid at the start of the season, with Brentford continuing to make progress under Keith Andrews, while Sunderland claimed their first points with a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

New Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa is still searching for his first point, although new striker Gonzalo has impressed since arriving from Real Madrid. Fulham host Crystal Palace in a south London derby, with Palace also coming off consecutive defeats. New coach Pierre Sage will need new arrivals Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber to make an immediate impact.

Leeds United visit Brighton in what promises to be an entertaining game, while Hull City will try to continue their impressive start to the season at home to Aston Villa, which has suffered two defeats but produced an improved display against Arsenal last week.

Hull completed five deadline-day signings to take their total number of new arrivals this summer to 18, but will continue their policy of allowing opponents possession while looking to cause damage on the counterattack and from set pieces.

Sunday features two fixtures: Manchester United make the short trip to Everton, whose fans remain underwhelmed by the club's transfer business, while Arsenal host Chelsea in a major test of Chelsea's fragile defense.

--IANS

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