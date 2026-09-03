September 04, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

Premier League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Fulham look for first wins

Liverpool, Tottenham, Fulham look for first wins in the Premier League over the weekend. Photo credit: Premier League

London, Sep 3 (IANS) Liverpool visit newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Friday night to open the weekend's Premier League fixtures, with Andoni Iraola still searching for his first win as Liverpool coach.

Liverpool travel ahead of next week's Champions League opener at home to Atletico Madrid, with questions persisting over their defense. Late-window signing Bradley Barcola, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain, is likely to start on the bench on Friday but should feature at some point.

Manchester City also spent big in the transfer window, with midfielder Enzo Fernandez reunited with Enzo Maresca following his big-money move from Chelsea. Fernandez could feature in City's home game against Coventry, who are still seeking their first points since returning to the Premier League.

Tottenham's summer spending have so far failed to dispel doubts following last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle. Tottenham need to avoid a third consecutive league defeat when they visit Nottingham Forest, which will look to build on the hard-earned point it took at Anfield a week ago.

Newcastle's win at Tottenham suggested the players are adapting well to new coach Matthias Jaissle, and the team now host Bournemouth, which has shown signs of improvement under Marco Rose but must stop conceding late goals.

Brentford and Sunderland have both looked solid at the start of the season, with Brentford continuing to make progress under Keith Andrews, while Sunderland claimed their first points with a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

New Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa is still searching for his first point, although new striker Gonzalo has impressed since arriving from Real Madrid. Fulham host Crystal Palace in a south London derby, with Palace also coming off consecutive defeats. New coach Pierre Sage will need new arrivals Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber to make an immediate impact.

Leeds United visit Brighton in what promises to be an entertaining game, while Hull City will try to continue their impressive start to the season at home to Aston Villa, which has suffered two defeats but produced an improved display against Arsenal last week.

Hull completed five deadline-day signings to take their total number of new arrivals this summer to 18, but will continue their policy of allowing opponents possession while looking to cause damage on the counterattack and from set pieces.

Sunday features two fixtures: Manchester United make the short trip to Everton, whose fans remain underwhelmed by the club's transfer business, while Arsenal host Chelsea in a major test of Chelsea's fragile defense.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana’s record-making 124, fine bowling help India to big win over Hong Kong-China in a Group A clash in Women's T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: Mandhana’s record-making 124, fine bowling help India to big win over Hong Kong

Anant Joshi: Members of Parsi community are as much Indian as any of us

Anant Joshi: Members of Parsi community are as much Indian as any of us

India, Vietnam reaffirm shared commitment of armies to regional stability and peace

India, Vietnam reaffirm shared commitment of armies to regional stability and peace

Anahat Singh in quarterfinals, to meet Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the next round of the London Squash Classic at the Ally Pally in London on Thursday. Photo credit:

London Squash Classic: Anahat Singh in quarters, to meet Sivasangari next

India hosts Quad sherpas meeting, reviews progress across key pillars

India hosts Quad sherpas meeting, reviews progress across key pillars

Industry leaders highlight Gujarat’s evolving industrial ecosystem at VGGS Roadshow

Industry leaders highlight Gujarat’s evolving industrial ecosystem at VGGS Roadshow

India dispatches two more aircraft with relief assistance for Nepal, supporting flood-affected communities

India dispatches two more aircraft with relief assistance for Nepal, supporting flood-affected communities

PMFME scheme empowers woman entrepreneur, opens jobs for youth

PMFME scheme empowers woman entrepreneur, opens jobs for youth

Nitin Nabin highlights BJP’s focus on performance politics at 'Jal Manthan' Workshop

Nitin Nabin highlights BJP’s focus on performance politics at 'Jal Manthan' Workshop

Aahida Singh downs Disha to enter semifinals of the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: KSLTA

KSLTA J30 Bengaluru: Aahida downs Disha to enter semifinals