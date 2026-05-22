IFL 2025-26: Dempo, Sreenidi end season with a 1-1 draw

Margao (Goa), May 22 (IANS) Hadi Idrissou struck the equaliser as Sreenidi Deccan FC came from behind to hold Dempo Sports Club to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in an entertaining encounter in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Friday.

Marcus Joseph gave Dempo Sports Club the lead early in the sixth minute, which was eventually cancelled out by a second-half strike from Hadi Idrissou in the 71st minute as the points were shared.

With this result, Sreenidi Deccan FC, with 26 points from 14 matches, have moved into second position after the penultimate game of the season. Meanwhile, Dempo Sports Club finished fifth in the table, securing 15 points from the season. Dempo custodian Ashish Sibi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The match began with the hosts striking early to catch the visitors completely off guard. In just the sixth minute, Arnold Antonio Oliveira delivered a precise corner kick, and Marcus Joseph rose highest to plant a perfect header into the back of the net.

The clinical finish gave Dempo a crucial 1-0 advantage. The striker found his target once more, netting his ninth goal of the season and inching closer to the Golden Boot award.

Apart from the goal from the corner, there was not much goalmouth action in the opening stages. The visitors gradually got hold of the midfield after numerous aerial duels but initially lacked precision in the final third.

Following the early setback, Sreenidi Deccan dominated proceedings, monopolising possession and dictating the tempo. The visitors controlled an overwhelming 63 per cent of the ball and relentlessly pushed forward, creating numerous chances to test the Golden Eagles' goalkeeper Ashish Sibi.

The Dempo custodian produced a superb save in the 37th minute to keep the scoreline unchanged heading into the interval. Despite registering a staggering 21 total shots and creating 16 chances throughout the match, the visitors initially struggled to break down a resolute home defence.

The Golden Eagles, who managed only eight shots and a single corner in comparison, relied heavily on their defensive shape and looked only for swift counter-attacks to relieve the mounting pressure.

On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan were dangerous and menacing, especially in the second half, applying constant pressure and launching relentless attacks.

The sustained offensive barrage from the Deccan Warriors finally yielded results as the match entered its final 20 minutes.

In the 71st minute, C Lalchungnunga delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Deepak D P headed the ball perfectly into the path of Hadi Idrissou, who was left completely unmarked.

It was a brilliant example of a team goal that left the Dempo Sports Club defenders completely static and ball-watching. The consistent pressure finally resulted in the elusive goal for Sreenidi Deccan FC, as Idrissou finished with a clinical header at the far post to make it 1-1 with about 20 minutes of play remaining.

Out of nowhere and completely against the run of play, Dempo came close to retaking the lead in the 76th minute, but they were firmly denied by Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

The closing stages of the game saw the physical battles intensify as both sides searched for a winner. As the pressure from Sreenidi Deccan FC grew significantly, Ashish Sibi produced another brilliant save in the 90th minute to deny what looked like a certain goal.

With six minutes of added time announced, more thrilling action followed in the dying moments of the game.

The visitors continued their onslaught, but Sibi produced yet another phenomenal save, this time parrying away a dangerous free-kick from Osama to rescue his side. In the end, both teams were content with a point each to end their respective seasons.

--IANS

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