October 13, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

'Prem Keetanu' actress Aafiya Sayed to make her Telugu debut with 'Alias Rukmini'

'Prem Keetanu' actress Aafiya Sayed to Make her Telugu Film Debut with 'Alias Rukmini'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Aafiya Sayed recently made her Bollywood debut with 'Prem Keetanu'. After gracing the screen as Suhani in the romantic entertainer, Aafiya is all set to take on another challenge as she will soon be making her Telugu debut with 'Alias Rukmini', in which she will be sharing screen space with Nithiin.

Spilling her excitement about stepping into Tollywood, she said, “It feels surreal to be making my Telugu debut with “Alias Rukmini”. Murali Sir is an incredible visionary, and he and the team at Unanimous Productions are really committed to making something incredibly special."

'Alias Rukmini' will be backed by Natural Star Nani under his production house Unanimous Productions.

"Working alongside Nithiin, Nani Sir as a producer, it’s all really a huge privilege. We’re really making this film with a lot of heart and can’t wait to share it with the world on the 4th of December," she went on to add.

Produced by Nani and Deepthi Ganta and directed by Muralikanth Devasoth, the Telugu drama is expected to reach the big screen on December 4, 2026.

Recently, actress Raveena Tandon praised Aafiya Sayed on stepping into the industry with ‘Prem Keetanu’, calling herself the 'proudest Maasi'.

Lauding Aafiya for her dedication and determination, Raveena wrote on her official handle, “Congratulations @aafiyasayed_ . Love blessings and everything that your heart desires should be fulfilled. I have seen you work hard dedicatedly towards your goal. Obstacles in your way , but never losing focus . Alone, Standing strong."

“Braving it all for that one opportunity towards the winning post. Today seeing you in your full glory on the screen has made me the proudest Maasi of all. Love you beta and may Eeshwar bestow upon you all the blessings and more. With all our love, Welcome to the movies ,you are here to conquer . #premkeetanu playing at your nearest theatre. #funfilm,” she went on to add.

--IANS

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