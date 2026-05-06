Preity Zinta thanks Bobby Deol for a memorable first outdoor shoot during 'Soldier'

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is known to share a close bond with her 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol.

On Wednesday, she decided to flip through some pages from the past and uploaded a video compilation of a few iconic scenes from "Soldier".

Preity also expressed her gratitude to Bobby for making her first outdoor shoot in Australia worth remembering.

She went on to write on social media, "Look Bobby D what I found ….. Forever grateful to you for making my first outdoor shoot so memorable and so much fun in Australia (sic)."

She further thanked the 'Animal' actor for allowing her to be the third wheel during Bobby and his wife Tanya's honeymoon.

"PS- I loved being the third wheel on your honey moon @iambobbydeol", added Bobby.

Preity further included the "Mehfil Mein Baar Baar" track from "Soldier" crooned by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik as the background score.

Refreshing your memory, in October this year, Preity and Bobby reunited during designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash.

Overwhelmed with nostalgia, Preity reflected on her bond with Bobby and Tanya.

Revealing how she third-wheeled during their honeymoon in Australia while shooting "Soldier," the 'Veer Zaara' actress wrote, “Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya and Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party), and yes, I was there in a small way and was a part of the start of their love story, to the Soldiers' shoot in Australia, which was also their honeymoon, and I was there as a third wheel, they entertained wholeheartedly."

“Time has flown, but my love for them has only grown. Not only are they made for each other, but they are also the sweetest couple. Meeting them after a long time brought back the fondest memories. Here's to friendship, happiness, and love to them and all of you reading this," Preity added.

In a clip that went viral on social media, an elated Preity was seen warmly greeting Bobby and Tanya, creating a memorable moment.

--IANS

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