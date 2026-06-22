Preity Zinta shares pic of handwritten note written by twins to ‘best dad in galaxy’ on Father’s Day

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta marked Father's Day with an adorable social media post by sharing a sneak peek of a special note penned by her twins for their father, Gene Goodenough.

Taking to her social media account, Preity posted a carousel of pictures capturing adorable moments of the doting father with his twin babies, Jai and Gia.

The post included a picture of the kids walking into a room carrying a gift and a note for their father.

The note read, "Happy Father's Day Daddy, We Love You! Thank you for being the best dada in the Galaxy! Love Jai & Gia."

Another picture showed a snowy family outing, and in another picture featured a loved-up selfie of Preity and Gene posing together.

Sharing the post, Preity captioned it as, "Happy Father's Days day to all the wonderful fathers out there Ting!"

Preity also shared a picture of her childhood featuring her own father holding new born Preity in his arms.

For the uninitiated, Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016.

The couple welcomed their twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in November 2021, when Preity was 46 years old.

After marriage, the actress shifted to the United States. She frequently travels between India and the US for her professional commitments.

On the work front, Preity is set to make her much-awaited return to the big screen with "Batwara 1947", directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and also features Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, Preity made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's acclaimed 1998 film "Dil Se.." opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She went on to then feature in hit movies such as, "Soldier," "Kya Kehna," "Dil Chahta Hai," "Kal Ho Naa Ho," "Veer-Zaara," "Salaam Namaste," "Koi... Mil Gaya," and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," amongst others.

Apart from her acting prowess, Preity, in the late 90s went on to become popular for her signature dimpled smile.

–IANS

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