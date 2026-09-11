Preity Zinta rushes across globe for twins' ‘first day of school’, says ‘wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Preity Zinta gave a glimpse of her journey from across the globe as she made it in time for her twins Jai and Gia’s “First Day of School”.

Preity took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a series of pictures and videos documenting her journey.

Sharing a picture of herself during the flight along with a view from the aircraft window, the actress wrote: “Rushed across the globe to make it for ‘First Day of School’ Wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world! Ting.”

The actress also shared glimpses from her journey, giving fans a peek into the long travel she undertook to be present for the special day of her children.

Preity was in the news recently for her upcoming movie Vibe, which she was in India to promote.

Preity, who is known for maintaining a relatively private life with her family, is based in Los Angeles, California, where she lives with her American husband Gene Goodenough and their twins Jai and Gia.

The actress often is seen juggling between India and USA for work. She had recently spoken about how motherhood has changed her priorities and how she tries to be present for important moments in her children's lives.

Speaking to IANS, the Soldier actress opened up about balancing motherhood with her professional commitments.

Preity stated that while managing multiple responsibilities is not easy, having a strong support system has made it possible for her to pursue different things in life.

“Women are natural multitaskers. If you look at your mom or my mom, she might not have a job but her job is to look after my dad, three children, the household, so many things. So, women are natural multitaskers. Now women have become super women because there are a lot of women who are working and then they come home and they're still taking care of the kids,” she said.

Preity acknowledged that juggling a career and motherhood can be challenging, but said she considers herself fortunate to have the resources and support needed to manage both.

“I am very lucky and fortunate and I'm very grateful to God that I have a lot more means so I can have help. I couldn't have come here if I didn't have help.”

The Dil Se actress also stressed that while support can ease the challenges of balancing professional and personal responsibilities, it cannot replace a mother.

“Of course, no one can substitute for the mother but my mom is there, we have other people. So yes, it's not easy but then if you want different things in life then you have to put everything aside and see different things at different times. So obviously it's not easy but it's not that tough also when you have the means,” she added.

The Veer-Zaara actress also praised women who manage work and family responsibilities without the same resources.

“There are a lot of women who don't have the means and they are doing it. So when I look at those situations I say hats off to them and I'm very grateful to God that I do have those choices,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Preity had taken an eight-year hiatus from films before making her return to the silver screen with the period drama Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The film, starring Sunny Deol, released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

–IANS

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