October 29, 2026 11:29 AM हिंदी

Preity Zinta observes Karwa Chauth fast for husband Gene Goodenough, wonders where the moon has disappeared

Preity Zinta observes Karwa Chauth fast for husband Gene Goodenough, wonders where the moon has disappeared

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Preity Zinta seems to be observing Karwa Chauth for her husband, Gene Goodenough, but looks like the cloudy skies have left her waiting for the moon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Preity shared her concern about being unable to spot the moon on the US East Coast as she continued with her fast.

“Is it just me or has the moon disappeared? Has any one seen the moon on the east coast? My karvachauth vrat is on & the moon is playing hide n seek in a cloudy sky,” she wrote.

The actress, who is based in Los Angeles with her husband and their children, often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media.

For the uninitiated, Preity married Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. The couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy in November 2021.

Since embracing motherhood, the actress has often spoken about how her priorities have evolved and how she tries to balance her professional commitments with raising her children.

Earlier in September, Preity had given fans a glimpse of her juggling Peterengland work and personal commitments, where she shared pictures from her long journey back home to attend twins Jai and Gia's first day of school.

“Rushed across the globe to make it for ‘First Day of School’. Wouldn't miss it for anything in the world! Ting,” she wrote.

She shared glimpses of her journey, including a selfie from the flight and a view from the aircraft window.

The actress has been juggling her personal and professional commitments between the United States and India, more following her return to films after an extended break.

For the uninitiated, Preity made her acting comeback with Batwara 1947, the period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

She was also seen in Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu, in which she played Madam H. The spy comedy also stars Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava.

--IANS

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