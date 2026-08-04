India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) India's automobile industry delivered robust performance in July as passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales rose 34 per cent year-on-year and retail sales grew 24 per cent amid healthy consumer demand and improved inventory replenishment, according to a report.

According to an analysis by HSBC India, demand remained robust across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors, despite concerns over rising commodity costs and geopolitical uncertainties.

Passenger vehicle demand continued to be led by strong utility vehicle sales, while automakers also benefited from sustained customer interest and improved supply chains, it said.

In the two-wheeler segment, wholesale volumes rose about 15 per cent year-on-year, while overall retail sales climbed 34 per cent.

Similarly, commercial vehicle (CV) demand witnessed support from replacement purchases ahead of announced price hikes by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Overall CV sales volume for leading companies rose about 28 per cent year-on-year. However, the report cautioned that elevated commodity prices could continue to weigh on profitability.

Commodity cost indices for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles rose around 10-12 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, while indices for commercial vehicles and electric two-wheelers increased about 13 per cent.

According to the report, some margin pressure is expected to persist in the September quarter after several automakers reported lower profitability in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle adoption remained strong. Electric two-wheelers accounted for 11.2 per cent of total two-wheeler sales in July, while electric four-wheelers recorded an 8 per cent penetration rate, supported by higher fuel prices.

The report added that although rainfall has improved in recent weeks, reservoir levels remain below the long-term average, while the possibility of an El Niño event in 2026 could create uncertainty for rural demand and tractor sales in the coming months.

--IANS

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