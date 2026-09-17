'Pray for his long life': Murli Manohar Joshi on PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and said he prayed for his long life.

Joshi was at the Constitution Club in New Delhi for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 'Khoj-e-Braj' project.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the event, he extended his wishes to the Prime Minister.

"Many congratulations to him; may he lead a long life," Joshi said.

Regarding the initiative, the veteran leader said: "This is an excellent program; initiatives like this are essential."

The 'Khoj-e-Braj' initiative aims to scientifically survey, map, and document the comprehensive archaeological, historical, architectural, and cultural heritage of the Braj region (spanning places like Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, and Barsana)

The joint initiative was launched through an MoU signed between the Indian Archaeological Society (IAS), New Delhi and the BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Joshi said that it is unfortunate that people in our country still lack awareness about such significant institutions. "We often know too little about ourselves—about our literature and the great figures of our past," he added.

However, the senior BJP leader said that if institutions like these continue to operate, "this work will progress, and research will advance".

"Globally, most of such works are driven by organisations like this rather than by governments; it is carried out by individuals—donors and researchers—who take the initiative," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states and several leaders and Ministers across the country are today participating in the 'Ashirwad ka diya' event to mark the birthday of PM Modi.

During the programme, scores of earthen lamps are being lit on the banks of holy rivers to pray for the long life of the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, several world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi.

--IANS

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