Amrapali Dubey, Aman Pant, Jackky Bhagnani share best wishes for PM Modi on his 76th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Members of the film fraternity are soaking in the celebrations of PM Modi’s 76th birthday. On Thursday, a lot of artistes spoke with IANS, and shared their best wishes to the PM on his special day.

Actress Amrapali Dubey told IANS, “I think the best wishes I would like to wish our Prime Minister a very happy birthday. I always pray to God that you stay healthy and strong. And with the speed that you have moved our country towards progress, you always stay healthy and strong”.

Playback singer Palak Muchhal said, "I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister Modi ji”.

Actress Poonam Pandey told IANS, “Many many happy returns of the day. If people spend a decade in a profession, it’s a huge achievement but Modi ji has been serving the nation for 25 years as a CM and the PM. We should learn consistency from him. We get tired after a point but he has been at it for 25 years. This consistency is quite interesting, and rare”.

Music composer Aman Pant, who has composed the special song ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ for PM Modi, told IANS, “See, the inspiration was that since it was Modi ji's birthday, so I had a point that let's create some song on his birthday. Now, we can't give any other gift to the Prime Minister of the country. So it was like, I as a composer, as a singer, it was like, ‘What can I do? I can do something with my art’. So I tried to do that. So this was what I had in my mind. To dedicate to him from the bottom of my heart”.

When asked if he anticipated such a response, he said, “No, no, not at all. No one had this expectation. I am telling you honestly. This expectation was not there at all. I never thought that this would happen. It was like, ‘Let's put it on and then see. Let's leave it in God's hands.The day is going very well from morning itself because Modi ji has tweeted this song. It is going viral everywhere”.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and posted a picture of PM Modi. He wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji! Your visionary leadership and relentless drive for a self-reliant India is commendable. As someone who has lost 75 kgs, your passion for the Fit India Movement is incredibly inspiring to me”.

“Honored to contribute to your vision of taking Indian culture and cinema to the world. It was a true privilege for us at @jjustmusicofficial to bring your poetic words to life in the song Garbo. Wishing you great health, happiness, and another year of extraordinary leadership”, he added.

--IANS

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