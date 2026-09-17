3rd T20I: 170 no longer a winning total in T20s, it has become an average score, says Bishnoi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Highlighting the rapid evolution of T20 cricket in recent years, India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said a score of 170, once considered a winning total, has now become a mere average or below-par in the modern game.

Bishnoi came into the second game held on Tuesday in place of wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was ruled out of the ongoing series against Afghanistan due to a side strain. In that game, which India won by seven wickets, Bishnoi picked up 1-32 in his four overs and dismissed top-order batter Sediqullah Atal.

Reflecting on his performance in the opening match and the changing dynamics of the shortest format, the 25-year-old spinner emphasised that executing practice drills and sticking to core processes remain vital when bowling on flat tracks and small grounds.

"It was a really good match. One important thing was that I was able to put into practice the things I had been working on during training. Being able to contribute to the team's win made it even better.

"T20 cricket has changed a lot. From 2022 to 2026, things have changed massively. Back then, 170 was considered a minimum score. Today, 170 is barely a competitive total. What was once a winning score has now become an average or below-par score," said Bishnoi in a chat with the broadcasters, ahead of the third T20I starting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Asked about his approach to handling tough bowling conditions, the Jodhpur-based Bishnoi, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), stated that maintaining control and sticking to one’s strengths is key to success in the shortest format.

"My philosophy is to do what you know best and keep improving at it. You have to stick to your process and your plans. Playing on good pitches and small grounds is certainly a factor, but you also have to focus on your bowling, how much control you have, and whether you can execute the things you've been working on in practice," he added.

--IANS

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