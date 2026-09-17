Pakistan's conviction rate in child sexual abuse cases remains extremely low

Islamabad, Sep 17 (IANS) The low conviction rate in child sexual abuse cases in Pakistan encourages offenders to continue committing such crimes and contributes to the continued increase in such incidents. Every few weeks, Pakistan reports yet another case of a child being raped or murdered, or both in the majority of the cases, a report has detailed.

After each case, people of Pakistan express anger, demand justice and then move on in their lives until the next case is reported. This outrage in Pakistan has failed to establish a comprehensive child protection system focused on prevention, accountability and survivor rehabilitation, a report in the European Times mentioned.

Recently, 18-month-old Aizal died in Karachi after she was sexually assaulted. According to police reports, a teenage relative took the child from the residence, after which she was returned in critical condition and later died. In August, five-year-old Ayat Noor's body was found in a well after she was sexually assaulted.

As many as 1,914 incidents of child abuse were reported in Pakistan in the first six months of 2026, according to the latest report released by child protection NGO Sahil. The reported cases include 49 infants who were found abandoned on the road.

As many as 1,015 cases of child sexual abuse, 558 cases of kidnapping, 101 cases of missing children, 98 cases of pornography following sexual abuse and 35 cases of child marriage were reported in Pakistan from January to June, Asia News Network (ANN) reported.

The report is based on data gathered from newspapers of four provinces of Pakistan - Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh as well as Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). Among the total reported cases of child abuse in Pakistan, 58 per cent of victims were girls.

Among the victims, 598 children were aged between 11-15 years, 356 were aged between 16-18 years, 329 belonged to the age group of six to 10 years and 95 victims were aged between zero to five years, Asia News Network reported. The age of victims in 487 cases was not mentioned in the report.

The perpetrators in 43 per cent of the reported cases were acquaintances, while the abusers in 34 per cent of cases were strangers in Pakistan. As many as 57 per cent of cases were reported in urban areas while 43 per cent were reported in rural areas of Pakistan, Asia News Network reported.

Pakistan has introduced legal reforms focused on increasing punishments for convicts but it has made little effort to improve investigation or protect survivors.

"Pakistan’s conviction rate in child sexual abuse cases remains extremely low, encouraging offenders to continue committing such crimes. Many perpetrators are involved in multiple offences before being reported in a single case, after which investigators often recover evidence from their mobile phones revealing abuse of numerous other victims. However, prolonged court proceedings and weak follow-up results in very few convictions," a report in European Times stated.

"This low accountability encourages offenders and contributes to the continued rise in such incidents. Beyond the justice system, social and economic conditions deepen children’s vulnerability. Poverty, child labour, early marriage, and unsafe urban environments create fertile grounds for abuse and exploitation," it added.

--IANS

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