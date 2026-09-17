September 17, 2026 9:32 PM हिंदी

India emerging as key semiconductor hub: Global industry leaders at Semicon India 2026

India emerging as key semiconductor hub: Global industry leaders at Semicon India 2026

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India is emerging as an increasingly important destination for the global semiconductor industry, with senior executives from leading technology and semiconductor companies highlighting the country’s growing capabilities, young talent pool and expanding investment opportunities at Semicon India 2026.

Industry representatives at the event said India’s semiconductor ambitions are being supported by strong policy direction and high-level government attention, while collaboration with global companies could further strengthen the country’s position across the semiconductor value chain.

Wayne Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Sourcing and Procurement Officer at ASML, told IANS that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at an event such as Semicon India sends a significant message to the global industry.

He said leadership at the highest level demonstrating direct support for an industry helps draw international attention and signals that India is pursuing a clear strategy to develop its semiconductor capabilities.

Peter Chew of Yamaha Robotics said India’s young population represents one of the country’s key strengths as the semiconductor industry expands.

He stressed that academic education alone would not be sufficient to prepare the next generation of semiconductor professionals and called for greater access to modern equipment and hands-on training.

The growing importance of semiconductors is also opening new avenues for international partnerships. Eric Odar, Trade Commissioner and Country Manager at Business Sweden India, said the sector was emerging as an important area of cooperation between India and Sweden.

Odar said discussions between the two countries following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sweden this year had created an opportunity to deepen strategic cooperation.

Joakim Tolostoy of Swedish company Texic said India and Sweden had maintained strong business ties for several years.

Gerard F. Hamilton, Managing Director of Patina Lighting, also highlighted India’s innovation capabilities and growing technological expertise.

Hamilton said India had established a strong presence in areas such as knowledge, innovation and technology and had the potential to become a major player in the global technology industry in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Gilroy Mathew, Chief Operating Officer at UST, urged students to think ambitiously as India attracts significant investment into the semiconductor sector.

Mathew said the rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry, coupled with the growing influence of artificial intelligence, was creating an important opportunity for young people.

--IANS

pk

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