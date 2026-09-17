Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi's Tamil series ‘#Love’ to premiere on October 2

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) The makers of popular director Balaji Mohan's upcoming Tamil web series '#Love', featuring actors Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, have now announced that the series is to premiere on a popular OTT platform on October 2 this year.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who has produced the series, is also its showrunner.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

#Love has been written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty joining in as co-writers.

Set against the vibrant world of rival dating apps 'FOUND' and 'Find My Bae', '#Love' follows founders Tara and Matthew, who've built entire businesses matching everyone else... Except for themselves.

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said, “This has been a defining year for us, as we’ve deepened our investment in storytelling from the South of India — and #LOVE is a title we’re especially excited about."

"As we expand our slate across Tamil storytelling, this contemporary, feel-good rom-com stood out as a genre and that was ready for a fresh, confident take. #LOVE steps into that space with a modern, chemistry-driven love story about two rival dating-app founders who end up testing their own theories of love on each other," she added.

"Director Balaji Mohan, together with showrunner and producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, bring a wonderfully playful perspective to the series, while Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi bring the central relationship to life with chemistry, warmth and humour. The series captures that giddy, unguarded feeling of falling for someone you never saw coming - funny, warm, and exhilarating to anyone who's ever overthought a text message,” she said.

Speaking about the series, showrunner and producer Soundarya Rajinikanth said, "What drew me to #Love was how effortlessly it captures relationships today without losing its warmth and emotion. Balaji has created characters who are ambitious, flawed and incredibly easy to root for, and Arjun and Aishwarya bring such a refreshing energy to them. It's exactly the kind of contemporary story we were excited to bring to audiences with Netflix."

Echoing this, director Balaji Mohan added, "When we made #Love, we wanted to tell a story that feels like it belongs to today. Romance has evolved, the way we meet people has changed, but the emotions at the heart of relationships remain incredibly familiar and timeless. What I love about this series is that it isn't only about two people falling for each other – friendship, family, ambition and finding yourself are equally important parts of their journeys."

--IANS

mkr/