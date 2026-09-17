September 17, 2026 9:31 PM हिंदी

CEC Gyanesh Kumar meets Bhutan PM, discusses shared democratic values

CEC Gyanesh Kumar meets Bhutan PM, discusses shared democratic values

Thimphu, Sep 17 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar met Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, during his three-day visit to the Himalayan kingdom and discussed shared democratic values, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

“CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan during his visit to Bhutan to attend the National Voters’ Day function, on 15th September 2026. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the shared democratic values of India and Bhutan and discussed the enduring role of spirituality and culture in strengthening the close bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” the Election Commission stated on X.

CEC Kumar also attended Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day and International Day of Democracy Event on Tuesday as Chief Guest at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law, Paro.

“CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar attended Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day and International Day of Democracy Event on 15th September 2026 as Chief Guest at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law, Paro. During the Event, he addressed young voters of Bhutan, launched the Election and Results Administrative (ERA) System and e-Learning Course, and presented awards to the Democracy Reel Competition winners,” the Election Commission noted.

On Monday, CEC Kumar called on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu.

“His Majesty, The King with the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar. His Majesty granted an audience today to the Indian Chief Election Commissioner, who is on a 3-day visit to Bhutan,” King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck stated on Facebook.

Ahead of the visit, an official statement detailed that the visit will further strengthen the close institutional cooperation between the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of Bhutan, building on their continued engagement.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) regularly engages with other nations to promote democratic practices and election management.

–IANS

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