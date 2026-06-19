June 19, 2026 3:34 PM हिंदी

Pravisht Mishra opens up on representing Uttar Pradesh through ‘Bareilly Ke Bacchan’

Pravisht Mishra opens up on representing Uttar Pradesh through ‘Bareilly Ke Bacchan’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Television actor Pravisht Mishra has opened up about his experience of representing Uttar Pradesh through the television show “Bareilly Ke Bacchan.”

Speaking to IANS, he shared that portraying a story rooted in his home state holds deep personal significance for him. Pravisht expressed that being part of a project that highlights regional culture and identity allows him to connect more closely with audiences while showcasing the essence of Uttar Pradesh on primetime television. When asked how he prepared for the role, Pravisht Mishra stated, “Since I belong to Allahabad (now Prayagraj), I was already familiar with the culture and language of Uttar Pradesh, but the dialect of Bareilly is quite different from the way we speak in Allahabad. Bareilly has its own flavour of khari boli, its own rhythm, and certain words and expressions that are unique to the region.”

“To get that authenticity right, I attended a workshop where we worked extensively on the dialect, pronunciation, and local mannerisms. We paid special attention to the words and phrases that are commonly associated with Bareilly. At the same time, growing up in Uttar Pradesh helped me connect with Krishna almost instinctively. His warmth, his emotional attachment to family, and his outlook on life felt very familiar to me. Representing Uttar Pradesh on primetime television is a responsibility I wear with pride.”

Further, when quizzed about “Bareilly Ke Bacchan” and what made him say yes to the show and his role, Pravisht mentioned, “Bareilly Ke Bacchan is a heartwarming story about a dysfunctional household of men in Bareilly who have learned to survive without a woman in the house, relying on denial, chaos, and jugaad, until Sangam enters their lives and changes everything.”

“Bareilly Ke Bacchan” features Pravisht Mishra in the role of Krishna, a cheerful young man whose optimism knows no bounds. Ramneek Kataria will be seen essaying the role of Sangam. The show airs on Colors and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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