Pratik Gandhi says his ‘Ghamasaan’ is courageous, fights the entire system in pursuit of justice

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Ghamasaan’, has shed light on his character in the film. He said that his character is courageous and unwavering in his mission to bring the antagonist to justice while fighting the system.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and offers audiences a first glimpse into a gritty world of power, pursuit and survival. It also stars Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles.

Talking about his part in the film, Pratik Gandhi said, “What drew me to ‘Ghamasaan’ was the passion and intensity that drives Aditya. He is courageous, fearless and unwavering in his mission to bring Maharaj to justice. But as he goes deeper into the pursuit, he discovers that he isn’t fighting just one individual, he is fighting a well-designed system”.

He further mentioned, “That realisation changes the scale of his battle and makes his journey all the more compelling. Working with Tigmanshu sir and sharing the screen with Arshad was a wonderful experience. ‘Ghamasaan’ is a gritty, intense and character-driven story, and I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing it on Zee 5”.

The film is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and is set against the Hindi heartland, Ghamasaan reflects Dhulia’s distinctive storytelling, rooted in morally complex worlds where power and survival rarely leave room for easy answers. The face-off between Arshad Warsi as Maharaj and Pratik Gandhi as Aditya goes beyond a conventional cop-versus-criminal conflict, becoming a high-stakes battle for control of an entire ecosystem shaped by power, loyalty, politics and survival, where there are no easy heroes and morality exists in shades of grey.

Actor Arshad Warsi said, “Maharaj is a very exciting character because he allowed me to explore a completely different side of myself as an actor. Playing a negative character with so much darkness, unpredictability and rawness was challenging, but also something I genuinely enjoyed. Working with Tigmanshu helped me understand Maharaj’s world and mindset. I gave in to his vision. I’m really glad to bring this side of me to audiences through ‘Ghamasaan’”.

The film has travelled through the noted film festivals including MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “‘Ghamasaan’ is rooted in a world that I have always been drawn to, the Hindi heartland, its people and the complexities that shape their lives. At the centre of the story is the pursuit between Maharaj and Aditya, two characters who come from very different worlds and are driven by very different ideas of power and justice. Arshad and Pratik have brought tremendous conviction and intensity to these roles”.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta & Ashwini Chaudhary of Golden Ratio Films and Miten Shah of Yaelstar Films, the film is set to drop on September 11 on Zee 5.

--IANS

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