NTA chief Abhishek Singh proposes BRICS cooperation to tackle AI challenges in education sector

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) At the BRICS Summit 2026, National Testing Agency’s Director General Abhishek Singh on Sunday proposed cooperation between member nations in the education sector to limit the use of AI technology that could adversely impact students’ cognitive thinking.

"Students and those in education are all facing challenges arising from the adoption of AI technology. We have seen how several countries are considering blocking the use of AI, especially among school and college students, and how excessive use of technology can impact cognitive thinking. So, in these fields, we will need to come up with common frameworks and assessment frameworks that can be shared across..." Singh told IANS.

Shedding light on the work being done in the country to strengthen the public exam ecosystem, the NTA chief hinted at sharing the final format with other nations, like digital public infrastructure.

"We are in the process of consolidating and strengthening our own systems. Once we have done that, we are in the phase of improving the way we conduct our examinations. And once we have perfected it for our students in India, then, of course, the next step will naturally be to share it with the larger world community,” he said.

“In fact, this whole assessment framework and testing framework can ultimately be another digital public good, a digital public infrastructure,” he said.

"We'll explore in what ways we can carry forward the Delhi Declaration that was adopted at BRICS, especially with regard to contributing and sharing knowledge and best practices in the field of technology, how we can share the best things that were showcased even at the summit,” he said.

The NTA chief also hinted at using technology, especially AI, for improving the exam system.

“The use of AI can be done in multiple ways. Not only for item generation, but also in the standard way we look at it, and especially for translating questions into various languages when time is limited. So, it helps in using technology to generate a larger volume of questions, conduct validations, perform checks, and carry out translations in less time," he said.

NTA DG Abhishek Singh said that, as part of the BRICS Summit 2026 events, the 37 deep-tech startups were showcasing various solutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

“A lot of expectations are there, especially from this group, from the countries of the Global South, on how we can make the governance of AI more equitable, more balanced, more open, and how we can use technology, in particular AI, for improving people's lives," he said.

--IANS

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