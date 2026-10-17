Prateik Smita Patil remembers mother Smita Patil on birth anniversary: My guardian angel

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Prateik Smita Patil penned an emotional tribute to his late mother, veteran actress Smita Patil, on her birth anniversary, describing her as his “guardian angel” and expressing his belief that their bond transcends the physical world.

Prateik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the day he got married to actress Priya Bannerjee. The actor took to the caption section and said he continues to feel her blessings and protection through every moment of his life.

“Happy forever heavenly birthday my guardian angel… this physical world was too weak to witness our love but we always had other plans… I feel your blessings and protection through every moment of my existence and more deeply with the moments in this journey that are meant to define me and understand who I really am and why we chose this journey together and for each other (sic),” Prateik wrote as the caption.

He added: “In retrospect i now understand how and why you’ve always been watching over me blessing me and protecting me from this cruel world through victory and defeat through the inevitable and deceit…. energy can neither be created nor destroyed but then we’ve so beautifully and carefully created an energy that was always written to be intertwined with our souls and be limitless and it most certainly can never be destroyed our spark will never fade our fire will never diminish our light will always burn bright.”

Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil. The couple first met on the sets of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein.

Prateik was born on 28 November 1986. The late star died from childbirth complications on 13 December 1986 at the age of 31. After her death, Prateik was raised by her parents in Mumbai

Smita Patil’s last work included Galiyon Ka Badshah.

Directed by Sher Jung Singh, the film stars Raaj Kumar, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Poonam Dhillon, Smita Patil, Aruna Irani, Ranjeet, Danny Denzongpa, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar. The film was shot and completed several years before its delayed release and also marked the final film of Smita Patil, who died in 1986.

--IANS

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