Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) With India placed fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna said the team is focused on improving its position through consistent performances rather than allowing the points table to dictate its approach, as they take on New Zealand in the ongoing Test assignment.

Prasidh stressed that establishing the right processes and concentrating on one game at a time would be central to India’s efforts to reach their desired position in the championship.

“Yeah, ultimately we are looking at the table, obviously, but we’re looking at it as one game at a time because we’re thinking about how we can set right processes for us to end up in the right place that we want to be at,” he told broadcasters before the start of Day 1's play.

Beyond the WTC equation, Prasidh also highlighted the importance of India’s pace-bowling resources working together, particularly with several fast bowlers part of the squad for the New Zealand conditions. He believes the opportunity to train alongside one another and exchange inputs across different conditions creates an environment conducive to continuous improvement.

“Absolutely. I think even here we have quite a few fast bowlers here. It’s really great to be working with each other, amongst each other, in different conditions, get to know each other better, help each other. So all of those things just pushes you to a place where you’re always learning and wanting to get better,” Prasidh said.

The fast bowler, who had earlier travelled to New Zealand with the India A side, said the experience had helped him become more familiar with the conditions, despite rain affecting preparations during that stint. He added that the team had sufficient time to acclimatise and prepare ahead of the Test challenge.

“It’s been great, came here for the A game, bit of rain there, didn’t do much. But I think we’ve had enough time. Good prep, getting to know the conditions a little better over the last week. Yeah, having fun otherwise,” he said.

The conditions at the Basin Reserve have also brought the prospect of a challenging outing for the batters, with the grass-covered surface expected to offer assistance to the seamers. Prasidh, however, appeared particularly keen to assess the conditions from a fast bowler’s perspective.

“Not really, but I’m going to go have a look at the pitch. As a fast bowler, so I’ll enjoy looking at that way,” he said.

With India’s campaign requiring sustained performances across the remaining fixtures, Prasidh’s emphasis on preparation, shared experience and process-driven cricket reflects the approach the team intends to maintain in its pursuit of a stronger WTC position.

--IANS

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