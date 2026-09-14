Pranav, Adani, Karan Adani visit historic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, and Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), along with their family, offered prayers at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“We are truly honoured to have partnered with the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal. In its 107th year, the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani's rich legacy has been synonymous with devotion, unity, and the cultural heartbeat of Mumbai,” said Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is Mumbai’s second-oldest public Ganapati, now in its 107th year.

The mandal traces its roots to the city’s former textile heartland – Parel, Girgaon, Lalbaug - and carries forward the legacy of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who transformed Ganesh Chaturthi from a household ritual into a public festival in the 1890s.

This year’s celebrations offer an immersive experience inspired by the grandeur of South Indian temple architecture.

The idol is themed around Lord Venkateshwara Balaji of Tirumala Tirupat featuring traditional sacred motifs such as the Garuda, Keertimukh, Shankha, Chakra, and a camphor Tilak.

The grand pandal replicates the architectural splendour of the Sri Venkateswara Temple (Swarnagiri) in Hyderabad and Bhuvanagiri, complete with soaring gopurams, sacred deepastambhas, and sculpted yali/vyala guardian figures.

Mill workers formed an important part of the celebrations initially.

Despite the upheavals of the 1982 mill strike and subsequent urban transformations, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani has remained a cultural anchor in its neighbourhood.

With nearly 5,000 contributors, the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal has transcended Ganeshotsava, serving communities through healthcare and education initiatives.

Since 1939, the celebrations have been happening beside the eastern side of Chinchpokli railway station. The Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal has been organising the Ganeshotsava all these years.

The organisation has continued its activities beyond Ganeshotsav, conducting blood donation camps, healthcare initiatives and programmes for children.

--IANS

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