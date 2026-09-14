Kajol wears daughter Nysa’s gifted saree as she visits Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Kajol added a special family touch to her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as she donned a saree gifted by her daughter Nysa while visiting a Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared glimpses of her festive outing and revealed the sentimental significance behind her traditional look. The actress paired the saree with a gajra in her hair, which was crocheted by one of her best friends. Sharing the pictures, Kajol expressed gratitude for the love and blessings surrounding her. She wrote,“#ganpattibappamorya #theseareafewofmyfavoritethings My daughter gave me the saree, my best friend crocheted the gajra in my hair @kamalrukhkhan, my other best friend called me for darshan @bhaavgandhi and Bappa gave me his blessing. I am so loved.” In the image, Kajol is seen posing for a picture with the idol of Ganpati Bappa visible in the background.

Kajol is known for celebrating festivals with her family and often gives a glimpse into her festive moments through social media.

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi took over Mumbai on Monday as celebrities welcomed Lord Ganesha with devotion, warmth and festive cheer. On the first day of the 10-day festival, several Bollywood and television personalities took to social media to extend their wishes to fans, while others were seen visiting Ganpati pandals to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Celebrities shared glimpses of their celebrations, offering a peek into their traditional festive looks, family gatherings and moments of prayer. Celebs marked the auspicious occasion by sharing pictures with Ganpati idols and seeking darshan at prominent pandals.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently celebrated her son Yug Devgan’s 16th birthday. She got emotional as he marked the milestone on September 13.

The actress shared a heartfelt birthday note on Instagram, reflecting on how quickly her son has grown while expressing her hopes for the person he will become. Kajol admitted that she could hardly believe Yug had already turned 16, saying that despite watching him grow taller and stronger, she still sees the little boy he once was.

“Can’t believe we’re already there.. it’s a moment of disbelief almost. Because whenever I see u I still see a little boy almost superimposed on you. And I know ur taller and stronger now but for me that will always be the case.. small you and big you all mixed together,” Kjaol wrote.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress added, “I wish u so many things today.. I have some fears as well but mostly hopes that u will grow to be a good man. The kind who faces all of what life throws at him with courage, grace and most importantly kindness. To yourself and the world at large.”

--IANS

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