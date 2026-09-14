September 14, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Honda announces leadership change in Aston Martin F1 power-unit development programme mid-season

Honda announces leadership change in Aston Martin F1 power-unit development programme mid-season

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Honda on Monday announced a key mid-season change to the leadership of its Formula 1 power unit development programme as Aston Martin continues to struggle.

The announcement confirmed that Yoichiro Fukao, Deputy Leader of the F1 Project, will take over the Large Project Leader role from October 1. Tetsushi Kakuda, who has been leading the programme, will step aside.

"This organisational change is a planned transition designed to ensure the reliable transfer of technical expertise to the next generation of engineers," a statement from Honda read.

"Following the introduction of the new regulations in 2026, and with further regulatory changes expected from 2027 onwards, Honda aims to establish a robust development framework and deliver a highly competitive PU by transitioning to the new structure at an early stage."

Honda is an engine supplier to Aston Martin but has struggled to provide a power unit that can compete with even the middle of the pack. Aston Martin have been found wanting in pace and reliability and have fared badly in 2026.

The Silverstone-based team have only three points this season, all from veteran former champion Fernando Alonso, who was 10th at the Monaco GP for a lone point and bagged two points for his ninth-place finish at the Dutch GP. Lance Stroll is yet to score a point, with his best finish this year being 13th at the Hungarian GP.

Aston Martin are only ahead of debutants Cadillac in the Constructors' standings, who have not scored a single point this season. At the recent Spanish GP, Stroll retired with brake issues, while Alonso was two laps down and finished P17.

Fukao's association with Honda dates back to 2002, when he began his career developing engine and gearbox control systems before pivoting to Honda's involvement in MotoGP between 2009 and 2011.

He then worked on the hybrid systems for the next three years and returned to F1, where he became Deputy Leader of the F1 Project in 2017 and again in 2022 as Honda looked to return to the sport.

--IANS

vm/vi

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