'Pramod bhaiya and I are the only people to win gold…': Krishna Nagar calls for more sponsors for para-shuttlers

Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) India’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar has called for greater recognition and corporate investment in para-badminton, arguing that increased visibility and sponsorship could significantly expand opportunities for athletes in the sport.

Speaking after winning silver in men’s doubles SH6 with Sivarajan Solaimalai and bronze in mixed doubles SH6 with Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Nagar acknowledged the support extended by the government and sporting authorities but stressed that para-sport needs greater commercial attention to match its competitive achievements.

The 2024 world champion also reflected on the tactical errors that cost him crucial points, the transition to a 15-point format and his determination to return to the top of the podium at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

Nagar believes the next phase of growth for Indian para-badminton will depend not only on performances at international competitions but also on the willingness of sponsors and major companies to invest in the sport.

While acknowledging the support provided by the central government, the Sports Authority of India and existing sporting programmes, he said greater commercial backing could help more para-athletes access opportunities to develop their careers.

“The central government supports us a lot. The Prime Minister always supports us. All the able-bodied players support us, too. They are coming up with good schemes for us, such as TOPS and Podium. The central government is always backing us to achieve more and is doing a lot for the players. So, we have the full support of the central government,” Nagar told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

However, Nagar believes that government assistance must be accompanied by stronger public engagement and greater interest from corporate sponsors. Drawing a comparison with cricket, he said para-sport could expand its reach considerably if it received similar levels of attention and investment.

"Everything is very positive for both para and able-bodied sports, from the central government to the sports authority and the funders. There is a positive response from everyone. Literally. But we have this one thing: if para sports start getting the same amount of recognition and attention as cricket, the scope for para sports will be very high. They have already grown a lot since 2021 and 2024. They should grow even more after the Asian Games. But I think the competition will be very tough by 2028. If you look at it, the biggest thing for any para athlete is money. If para athletes grow even more, it will be much better. Sponsors will be good. There are many big companies in India. If para sports are endorsed, it’ll be great for our sport, because there are many players in para sports," he added.

For Nagar, the argument for greater investment is rooted in the results Indian para-athletes have already produced on the international stage. He believes commercial support could help strengthen the sport’s ecosystem and create better opportunities for athletes beyond the established names.

"For example, I am in the para-athletes' category. Whatever training I do, I do it with an able-bodied player. I train and compete with them, so it is better for me. I want all the endorsers to be in para sports, because para sports are getting good results. If you look at both badminton and para badminton, Pramod bhaiya (Bhagat) and I are the only people to win gold at the Olympic level. But there is no recognition for para badminton yet. You will see javelin has done very well. But para badminton has not done as well as it should have. Para badminton results come in 7-10 days. In 7-10 days, everything has to be done on the same page. I hope I can repeat everything in 2028. I know I will and get on top of the podium,” he stated.

Nagar’s call for greater recognition comes as he begins looking towards the next Paralympic cycle. Having won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics and the world title in 2024, the Indian shuttler is aiming to maintain his fitness and sharpen his game ahead of the qualification period for Los Angeles 2028, which is scheduled to begin in 2027.

“I am a Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, a 2024 world champion and an Asian Games silver medallist. But it all depends on how much I have to train to maintain my fitness. I have to try as much as I can to keep my fitness at its best,” Nagar said.

His campaign at the Asian Para Games brought two medals in doubles, but Nagar admitted that the results also exposed areas that require attention. In the men’s doubles SH6 final, he and Sivarajan struggled to sustain their intended strategy against China, with coordination issues allowing their opponents to take control of crucial exchanges.

“As you can see, in doubles, there were some patches where we couldn’t coordinate well with each other, and the Chinese took advantage of this. We were trying to tire them out in the rally and play long rallies, but they didn’t let it continue. We kept trying, thinking that the longer the rally, the better it would be for us. We waited for a long time—in the sense that we tried to play with a lot of patience—but it wasn’t happening,” he said.

Nagar said the partnership would need more time together on court to improve its consistency, with the upcoming qualification cycle and the 2028 World Championships forming important milestones in their preparations.

“But it’s okay. The qualification year for LA will start in 2027, so we will try to do our best. We will train together as much as we can because before that, we have a world championship in 2028. Our main focus will be to do our best,” Nagar expressed.

Another significant adjustment on Nagar’s agenda is the transition to 15-point games. The Indian shuttler believes the shorter format could suit his aggressive playing style, although it will require him to be more decisive from the opening points.

“As of now, regarding the 15-point game, in the beginning, we would keep the first three or four points a little loose and play according to the rally. But we won’t have to do that now. Now, we have to focus on the first points of the game. We will have to play as quickly as we can, because it is a 15-point game. There is no room for mercy. If you don’t leave a single point, things can get out of your hands at any time. And in my category, ma’am, anyone can beat anyone. I mean, any player among the top eight or ten can defeat anyone,” the 27-year-old said.

Nagar pointed to the changing distribution of major titles in the SH6 category as evidence of the competitive depth at the top level. With different players emerging as champions across major tournaments, he believes sustained improvement will be essential to remaining among the leading contenders.

"In my category, I was the champion in 2021. In 2024, it was France, and I was the world champion in 2024. In 2023, at the Asian Championships, I won silver in singles and bronze in doubles. In 2024, in Paris, the French player became the champion. After that, at the World Championships, a player from the USA became world champion in February 2026. And this time, I think the Asian team’s medalist will change as well. In my category, there is still no consistency. This will go on. But I think I am the only one who can win all the tournaments. However, I have to work harder and harder now. I have to prepare myself as much as I can for the 15-point format, and that is better," he mentioned.

Nagar also identified his performance in the closing stages of matches as an area requiring improvement. Recalling his singles match against China, he said a substantial lead in the deciding game slipped away because of errors at crucial moments.

“My main event is singles, and I’m good at it. I train for it, but I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t compete in singles. I was fully fit. Everyone was good. My endurance, agility, game and power were all good. But towards the end, I had a few technical issues. You must have seen my singles match against China. I was leading 16–11 in the third set. After that, I started having some glitches. I was then leading 19–17, but after that, I started making mistakes.

“Now I think I’ll have to work a little more on all these things in the last four or five points. But as you’ll see, from the next tournament, all the games will be 15 points. So I think that will be beneficial for me because I play fast, powerful games. It will be very beneficial for me to play to 15 points, so I’ll try to give my best. But I’ll try not to repeat these mistakes. I lost my quarter-finals and semi-finals by making these mistakes, so I’ll try not to repeat them. Correct. I was very confident about the Asian Games—that I would win them and wouldn’t make a single mistake,” he said.

His mixed doubles campaign with Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan offered a similar lesson. The Indian pair lost their semifinal against Indonesia’s Rina Marlina and Subhan after failing to convert opportunities to finish rallies, allowing their opponents to build momentum.

“When we had a chance to finish the shuttle, two or three times, the shuttle didn’t finish. I defended the shuttle. That was our point. But they defended. From there, their mindset levelled up very confidently. After that, they changed the game a little bit. Then I tried to cover a little bit, but I made a small mistake. So they took advantage of that.”

For Nagar, improving his technical execution and maintaining a positive approach under pressure will be essential as he prepares for the next phase of international competition.

“The technical improvement is simply this: the more positively you play the game and the more positively you keep the subtlety within your court, the better. You must play your best and give your all for every point.”

With the Los Angeles qualification cycle approaching, Nagar is balancing two ambitions: returning to the top of the podium and helping Indian para-badminton secure the recognition he believes its achievements deserve. For the Paralympic champion, stronger commercial support and sharper performances on court are both essential to ensuring the sport continues to grow.

--IANS

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