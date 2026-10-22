October 22, 2026 2:05 PM हिंदी

Prajakta Koli says she wanted everyone who bought tickets for me to love me during ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’

Prajakta Koli: Wanted everyone who bought tickets for me to love me during ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Prajakta Koli has spoken about her journey in acting and the confidence she carries from her online community.

Prajakta was a guest on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date. She spoke about her transition from being a popular digital creator to working in films, the confidence she brings into professional spaces, and how her perspective on acting has evolved over the years.

She said: “In most rooms I walk in with a bit of confidence because of my community online. I don’t want to say this without humility, but I am very grateful for the work. When I was doing JugJugg Jeeyo, it was my biggest film, with bigger people and a great star cast. Mere dimaag mein ye thought nahi tha ki hope they like me or not. (The only thing I had in my head if the people would like me or not).”

“My thought was that everybody who buys tickets for me should also love me, without taking away anything from Anil sir, Neetu ma’am or Kiara. Including Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul to VD (Varun Dhawan), everybody was so nice to me.”

Prajakta spoke about the importance of acknowledging the audience that has supported her journey and continues to follow her work across different platforms.

The episode also offered a glimpse into Prajakta and Vrishank’s relationship, as the couple appeared together on Double Date for the first time. From recalling how they first met and how their friendship gradually developed into companionship to discussing who proposed first, the two shared personal anecdotes from their years together.

She also spoke to Neha and Angad about navigating different professional worlds while continuing to support each other’s ambitions.

--IANS

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