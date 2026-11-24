Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The makers of director Krishnanand Kottarapattu's eagerly awaited film, 'Kamal Sridevi', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Simran in the lead, has now released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video clip, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to her social media timelines to share the video clip, Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is of the producers of the film wrote, "BTS from our sets ! #KamalSridevi Starring @PDdancing @SimranBaggaOffc| @MithunJS5| @smehaaofficial| Written & Directed by @krishkottar. A @gvprakash musical. Produced by @soundaryaarajni @mageshraj. DOP @sharan_velayudhan. Editor @editonraaja. Production Design @rajeevan69. Art Director @Sekar."

It may be recalled that in October this year, the film had entered its final stage of filming.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth on behalf of Zion Films and Magesh Raj Pasilian on behalf of MRP Entertainments, will also feature Mithun Jai Shankar and Smeha Manimegalai in pivotal roles.

The makers had only recently announced the title of the film.

Magesh Raj, one of the producers of the film, took to his timeline on Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, "The Moment Is Here! A Special Combination. We’re excited to bring together @prabhudevaofficial × @actorsimranofficial With @mithun_jai_sankar and @smeha.official joining the cast,for a beautiful new romantic entertainer that promises to capture hearts, with the musical magic of @gvprakash adding a special melody to this beautiful journey! PRESENTING #KamalSridevi! Written & Directed by @krishnanandkottarapattu."

While the announcement led many to believe that the film was yet to start, sources in the know say that shooting for the film was on at a brisk pace and had in fact entered its final phase of filming.

Sources had pointed out that the unit of the film had, in one shot, completed a considerable portion of filming. "The portions have been shot in a single phase at Moonar and Chennai. Now, work on the final phase of filming is on," informed a source.

They informed that the film, a romantic entertainer, has been made in such a way that it could be enjoyed by the entire family and that it would leave audiences moved by the time it ended.

The story for the film has been penned by director Krishnanand Kottarapattu himself. Music for the film is being scored by three-time National Award winner G V Prakash, while cinematography is by Sharan Velayudhan. Editing for the film is by Editon Raja and production design is by Rajeevan Nambiar.

--IANS

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