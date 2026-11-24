Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has shared a heartfelt memory of his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

He recalled how the spiritual atmosphere of the holy shrine moved him and his companions to tears. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, the actor took to social media to share a photograph from his visit to Harmandir Sahib, captured in the early morning light.

Sharing the memory, Kabir wrote, “Sharing a memory from our last visit to the Golden Temple, Harmandir Sahib, in the early morning light. The spiritual vibrations here moved us to tears. May the blessings of Guru Baba Nanak Ji always be with you.”

The actor also extended his wishes on the sacred occasion, urging people to remember the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, including equality, compassion, humility, and service.

“On the sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab, may his teachings of equality, compassion, humility, and service guide and inspire us. Let us all remember his message of Ik Onkar, the oneness of all creation. Love and light #gurpurab #gurunanakdevji,” he added.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is revered for his teachings of universal brotherhood, equality, and devotion to one God. His birth anniversary is celebrated with great reverence by devotees across the world.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed annually on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, known as Kartik Purnima. The occasion is marked by prayers, devotional singing, and celebrations at gurdwaras, commemorating the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Several celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

On the professional front, Kabir Bedi has made a mark in both Indian and international entertainment. He has been part of films such as ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ and ‘Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.' He rose to international fame with his portrayal of Sandokan in the European television series of the same name. Bedi also appeared in the James Bond film 'Octopussy,' further expanding his presence in global cinema.

--IANS

ps/