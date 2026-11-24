New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Mumbai has emerged as one of Asia-Pacific’s top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment, reflecting growing global investor confidence in India’s long-term growth potential, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Apart from the office sector, major Indian cities continue to see broad-based investment activity, extending to residential, industrial and logistics, data centres, hospitality and other real estate sectors, according to a Colliers India report.

Strong occupier demand, a deep pool of investment-grade assets, improving infrastructure and expanding institutional participation are further strengthening investment appeal in India, especially Mumbai.

As India’s financial and commercial capital and a key gateway for global businesses, Mumbai benefits from a deep and diversified occupier base.

Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Navi Mumbai International Airport, are further enhancing regional connectivity and unlocking new growth corridors in the metropolitan region, reinforcing its appeal to domestic and global investors, said the report.

"Mumbai, among APAC's preferred cross-border investment destinations, underscores the growing confidence of global investors in India's established markets and their long-term growth potential. Looking ahead, we expect investment activity across the top Indian markets to remain robust, driven by strong occupier demand, increasing appetite for high-quality assets, and a greater focus on value creation," said Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director, Colliers India.

Asset repositioning, sustainability initiatives, operational enhancements, and AI-led transformation are expected to emerge as key investment themes in 2027, further strengthening India's appeal to institutional capital, Yagnik added.

In India, Grade A office assets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune are expected to remain the preferred investment choice, supported by robust space uptake across demand segments including Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

While office assets remained the major driver of real estate investments in India, accounting for a 37 per cent share during the first nine months of 2026, investments in alternatives and hospitality assets rose 6-7 times each, compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

Within alternatives, data centres are witnessing renewed investor interest in cities like Mumbai, supported by growing hyperscale requirements, expanding enterprise data usage and supportive digital infrastructure policies, said the report.

--IANS

na/