Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The unit of director Nithish Sahadev's much awaited Malayalam film 'Mela', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, has completed 100 days of filming, its makers have now announced.

Mammootty Kampany, which is presenting the film, dropped the update about the film through its social media timelines.

On its Instagram page, the production house said, "The journey of #Mela marches on, crossing a massive milestone of 100 shoot days! And the madness is only getting bigger. #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany #NithishSahadev #WayfarerFilms."

The production house also went on to share a video that comprised clips shot on the sets of the film.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released the first look poster of the actor on the occasion of 75th birthday, earlier this year.

The film marks the ninth project from the superstar's production banner, Mammootty Kampany.

The gripping poster showed Mammootty in a black shirt and black mundu while holding a machete.

Sharing the first look from his next on social media, Mammootty had written, "Presenting The Title & First Look Poster of Our 9th Production Venture #MELA Directed by Nithish Sahadev. (sic)"

'Mela' is being made under the direction of Nithish Sahadev, who has previously worked in Basil Joseph-led 'Falimy' and will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

The film boasts of a fine technical unit. It will have music by Vishnu Vijay, best known for his work in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and cinematography by Jimshi Khalid. The film, which has been written jointly by Anuraj OB and Nithish Sahadev, will have editing by Bles Thomas. Production design for the film is being handled by Shajie Naduvil.

It must be noted that this is Mammootty’s second film with the same title. Back in the 1980s, he was a part of K. G. George directorial with the same title.

--IANS

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