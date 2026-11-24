Christchurch, Nov 24 (IANS) New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell said his team was comfortable with India’s decision to end the opening Test early, acknowledging the physical demands on the visiting bowlers after five days of cricket, as both sides prepare for the second Test at Hagley Oval, beginning Friday. India agreed to a draw with 15 overs remaining on the final day and five New Zealand wickets still to take.

India captain Shubman Gill had cited the workload of his fast bowlers and the short turnaround between matches as reasons for not pursuing the remaining wickets. Mitchell said the effort put in by the Indian attack was evident throughout the day.

“You could see the amount of effort they were putting in throughout the day. It takes a toll on the bowlers’ bodies and they’re the big series as well. When they wanted to shake hands, we were both pretty happy to do so,” Mitchell told reporters upon his arrival here.

Reflecting on the drawn encounter, Mitchell described it as a demanding five-day contest, particularly for the bowlers, while expressing satisfaction at the team’s ability to avoid defeat.

“Not too bad actually. Obviously it was a big five days, probably more for the bowlers with in-charging and for multiple spells. But yeah, awesome to, I guess, get that draw and head to Hagley Oval for the decider,” he stated.

The New Zealand batter also spoke about his contribution and the collective effort of the batting unit in holding off India’s bowling attack. “It’s always nice to keep contributing to the team. But I thought as a whole batting unit, to build partnerships for long periods of time and to get away with the draw, that was pretty cool.”

Mitchell, who enjoyed batting alongside Glenn Phillips, said the experience required both players to adopt a different approach from their usual style across formats. “I love batting with a GP (Glenn). Across all three formats, it’s seriously good fun and it was nice to do, I guess, a different style for both of us.”

He also explained that the challenge was not necessarily about making the task easier by shutting down scoring opportunities, but about understanding what the situation demanded and maintaining concentration.

“I definitely wouldn’t say easier. No, it’s about, again, it’s just trying to be as present as you can and what’s required for the team at that moment and to be able to do that for long periods of time, that was the challenge yesterday and it’s nice that we built those couple of partnerships with all the batters to be able to get the job done,” Mitchell said.

Asked whether India would be disappointed at missing the opportunity to take the remaining wickets, Mitchell preferred to focus on his team’s achievement. “I can’t speak for how they are all I know is that I’m really proud of our efforts as a group to get that draw and we’re looking forward to that decider.”

The partnerships involving Henry Nicholls and Phillips also featured prominently in Mitchell’s assessment of the match, particularly given the assistance available to the bowlers early in the contest.

“The way they batted on that surface day one, there’s obviously a bit of green grass still in it and it was doing the bit which we saw for that first hour so yeah, that partnership was crucial to set up how the Test match played out and yeah, they’re both great men as well so it’s awesome to see them having success,” he stated.

Mitchell felt the Wellington surface had changed considerably over the course of the match, becoming slower and lower than initially anticipated. He expects Hagley Oval to offer a different challenge. “The nature of the base and surface is usually that’s pretty green. You probably didn’t expect it to get that slow and low over the course of five days, but now we’re here at Hagley and I’m sure there might be a bit of bounce in this one.”

He added that adapting quickly to changing conditions remained one of the biggest demands of Test cricket, pointing out that several key passages across the five days had influenced the final outcome.

“There’s a number of balls across five days that have an impact on the Test match but I think for us though it’s understanding what the surface does and trying to adapt it as quickly as we can and do that for long periods and I would say they probably had the best times both throughout the Test match, so again, that’s the cool thing about Test cricket is it’s bloody hard but it’s good fun as well,” he said.

With the series now heading to Christchurch, Mitchell welcomed the opportunity to return to familiar surroundings and play at a venue where several members of the New Zealand squad have considerable experience. “Yeah, it’s cool to be home, to wake up in your own bed. The morning of test matches is always nice, so yeah, looking forward to it.”

He also dismissed the suggestion that New Zealand would necessarily enjoy a significant advantage over India because of their familiarity with Hagley Oval, pointing out that the visitors had also played in Christchurch. “Nah look, a number of us have played a lot of cricket at Hagley Oval over the last decade or so so we know what the conditions to expect, it’s a beautiful ground to play Test cricket at and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Mitchell said the opening Test had given both teams valuable lessons and believed New Zealand’s ability to fight through difficult passages would stand them in good stead.

“Look, I think both teams will take a lot of positives out of that test match. For us, it’s our first head out in test cricket for a while, so I know the bowlers were probably a bit sore a few days ago, but they’ve got a few days rest now to get ready to go again. So, yeah, look, it’s only going to help us going forward.”

He attributed the team’s resilience to the group's collective character and its commitment to representing New Zealand. “Look, I think it’s just the character of the group to keep fighting as much as we can and keep giving to that black cap. That’s sort of what we pride ourselves on and it’s nice to show it again.”

On the possibility of finally getting a favourable toss decision in Christchurch, Mitchell offered a light-hearted response. “I’d be nice if we get one at least though.”

The second and final Test between India and New Zealand will begin on November 27 at Hagley Oval, with both sides looking to secure a series victory after the opening encounter ended in a stalemate.

--IANS

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