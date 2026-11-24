Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) India's corporate earnings momentum strengthened in the second quarter of FY27, with India Inc recording 32 per cent profit after tax (PAT) growth in Q2 FY27, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The companies delivered a broad-based performance across sectors and market-cap segments, according to the latest report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Metals, Oil & Gas, and Automobiles emerged as the principal growth drivers, together accounting for 77 per cent of incremental year-on-year earnings growth.

Excluding Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), aggregate earnings increased 30 per cent year-on-year. The EBITDA margin, excluding financial companies, stood at 17.5 per cent, ahead of the estimated 17 per cent.

Among the major sectors, Metals reported the strongest PAT growth of 78 per cent YoY, followed by Oil & Gas at 55 per cent and Automobiles at 34 per cent.

Other notable performers included Utilities (40 per cent), Cement (38 per cent), Consumer Durables (30 per cent), Private Banks (25 per cent), NBFCs (25 per cent), Defence (22 per cent) and Capital Goods (21 per cent).

The performance indicates that earnings expansion extended beyond a handful of industries, said the report.

The market-cap analysis also reflected healthy earnings growth across segments. Large-cap companies recorded 31 per cent YoY earnings growth, outperforming the estimated 24 per cent.

Mid-caps registered a 22 per cent increase against expectations of 20 per cent, while small-caps delivered 32 per cent growth, compared with the estimated 29 per cent. These figures exclude OMCs.

According to the report, the Nifty-50 recorded a 27 per cent YoY increase in PAT, its highest growth in 17 quarters.

For the second half, the report estimates earnings growth of 11 per cent for the coverage universe and 18 per cent for the Nifty. Excluding OMCs, earnings growth for the coverage universe is projected at 20 per cent.

—IANS

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