Powar added to senior men’s selection committee, Ojha becomes chief selector

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been added to the senior men's selection committee, with ex-left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha taking over as chief selector.

The BCCI said on Monday that Ojha has been elevated to the chairman of the selection panel on the basis of seniority, having played the most Tests among the five members of the panel (24). The selection committee now comprises Ojha, Powar, Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, and Ajay Ratra.

Powar's name was unanimously recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, which screened and interviewed the applicants at the BCCI headquarters last week. IANS understands that Powar was also interviewed for being a member of the junior selection committee.

Powar, 48, played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India from 2004 to 2007 and brings vast experience to the role. He edged competition from fellow former India and West Zone players Wasim Jaffer, Salil Ankola, Jacob Martin and Connor Williams.

Mumbai-based Powar had two stints as head coach of the India women's team, where he guided the side to an Asia Cup title and a Commonwealth Games silver medal in 2022. His second spell ended when he was moved to the National Cricket Academy, now called the BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru as spin-bowling coach.

Powar has also coached Mumbai to Vijay Hazare Trophy win and was Gujarat's senior men's head coach for the last two seasons before stepping down from the role recently. He also served as a consultant coach for Australia U-19 during their recent ODI series against India.

The vacancy in the senior selection panel arose following the exit of Ajit Agarkar as chief selector. “The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee.

“Since his appointment in July 2023, Agarkar led the committee through a significant period for Indian cricket, with India winning three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika in a statement.

Agarkar, who took charge in July 2023, oversaw a successful period for Indian men’s cricket, during which the side won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games.

Senior Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, Ramesh Powar

--IANS

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