Posters showing UP CM as 'Dhurandhar CM,' Akhilesh Yadav's 'Lyari Raj' emerge in Lucknow, Amethi

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Controversial posters comparing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced on Tuesday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Amethi and Lucknow, triggering political discussions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

In Amethi, a prominent poster installed outside the town’s railway station carries the message: “What do you want—‘Dhurandhar’ (masterful) work, or Akhilesh’s ‘Lyari Raj’?” The phrase 'Lyari Raj' refers to Lyari, a locality in Karachi, Pakistan, once infamous for gang wars and violence.

The reference has added to the controversy surrounding the campaign.

The poster visually contrasts two narratives. One side highlights incidents of violence and riots during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav’s government, while the other showcases the crackdown on gangsters and mafia networks under the current Yogi Adityanath-led administration. In the centre, the poster poses a direct question to the public, urging them to choose between the two.

The campaign has been attributed to an organisation called 'Youth Against Mafia,' whose name, along with photographs and details of its office-bearers, including the Executive President, General Secretary, and Pratapgarh incharge, are displayed on the hoardings.

Similar posters have also appeared in Lucknow, particularly near Lucknow University and Hanuman Setu Mandir. Members of the group, including Ashutosh Singh and Abhinav Tiwari, have been actively involved in putting up these hoardings across multiple locations. According to them, the campaign is not limited to a single district but is being expanded to at least 10 districts across the state.

Speaking to IANS, Abhinav Tiwari said the initiative is aimed at engaging younger voters. “Our aim is to reach Gen Z and make them aware of past events. We want to highlight how things have changed over time,” he said.

Ashutosh Singh echoed similar sentiments, stating that the campaign seeks to remind the younger generation of historical incidents. “We want Gen Z to stay informed and not be influenced by caste or religion, especially in the age of Artificial Intelligence,” he told IANS.

--IANS

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